The media office of Free Patriotic Movement Chairman, MP Gebran Bassil, issued the following statement:

“An anonymous and suspicious individual made a false statement on MTV, alleging that former Foreign Minister and FPM leader Gebran Bassil once told members of the Lebanese diaspora in Washington: ‘Get rid of Hezbollah and we are ready for peace with Israel.’

The media office categorically denies this fabricated claim. Minister Bassil has never made such a statement, and he does not know the person in question—nor whether this individual ever participated in diaspora conferences or meetings, or was involved in the schemes that were previously orchestrated against him and that continue today against the diaspora.

Regarding the issue of peace with Israel, Minister Bassil has consistently and publicly reiterated his stance: he supports a just peace—one that ends aggression, restores rights, including Lebanon’s occupied territories, and firmly rejects the resettlement of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.”