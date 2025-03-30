A + A -

During a Ramadan Suhoor hosted by the Batrouniyat Association, in the presence of sheikhs and prominent figures from the North and Batroun, the President of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, delivered a speech reflecting on unity, resilience, and coexistence.

He began by noting, “We gather tonight on one of the sacred nights of power, rich in meaning. On this special night, let us pray for Lebanon.” He emphasized that this year’s convergence of Christian and Muslim fasting seasons is a powerful symbol of coexistence. “The most meaningful fast,” he said, “is not just abstaining from food, but refraining from harmful and destructive actions toward one another.”

Bassil stressed the importance of learning to live together, stating, “Our fate is shared – to live together. And we must embrace this blessing of coexistence, for if religious differences turn into conflict, what is meant to be a blessing could become a curse.”

Highlighting Lebanon’s rich religious and sectarian diversity, he said, “This diversity equips us with the experience to better understand one another. No other country has so many of its people spread across the globe, and yet wherever they go, the Lebanese succeed and thrive.”

Addressing the difficult circumstances Lebanon faces, Bassil remarked, “Our country has endured one of the most severe economic collapses in modern history. We’ve faced compounded crises: financial collapse, banking failures, loss of deposits, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beirut port explosion, ongoing Syrian displacement, and the war launched by Israel – which still occupies parts of our land – as well as persistent tensions along the eastern border.”

He added, “Regimes have changed in Syria, but the waves of displaced people continue to come. Yet, despite the severity and accumulation of these crises, Lebanon endures. It’s no small feat that in a country with deep sectarian divisions, large-scale displacement hasn’t led to internal strife.”

Reflecting on Lebanon’s painful history, Bassil said, “Perhaps we’ve learned from the war that began in 1975 and stretched for decades. Avoiding a repeat of that violence is vital, but even more important is cultivating the ability to accept one another – and most importantly, to protect one another.”

He continued, “Our challenge today is not just to coexist, but to live truly together. Since 1990, every group in Lebanon has at some point felt marginalized or threatened. Yet, each time, these communities have found a way forward, continuing the project of rebuilding and protecting the country together.”

Bassil concluded by affirming the spirit of Batroun: “We welcome you to Batroun, in the presence of our mayor and the president of the Union of Municipalities, to tell you that this town has always been – and will remain – a model of peaceful living. Even during the war, we stood firm, but we never let it enter our city. We are people of peace. And when we fight, it is only to defend our nation, our independence, our borders – and our right to live free.”