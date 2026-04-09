The Free Patriotic Movement’s Political Council: Incitement against the army threatens the safety of the Lebanese people… and broad support for the proposal to protect Lebanon
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09 April 2026
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12 secs ago
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source: tayyar.org
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The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting led by MP Gebran Bassil, discussed recent developments, and issued the following statement:
1- As the war continues and its scope and damage expand, the Movement expresses its sorrow for the victims across Lebanon resulting from Israeli attacks. In this context, it extends its condolences to the families of all victims and calls for respecting the results of the security and judicial investigations into the bombing of the Ain Saadeh hills, which claimed the lives of three innocent people.
2- The Movement emphasizes the importance of avoiding inflammatory language and condemns any incitement, threats, or arrogance from any party. It states that addressing risks and challenges requires genuine dialogue among Lebanese people based on preventing conflict and trusting the Lebanese Army to protect civil peace and national unity. The Movement views any attack on the Army and its unity, or incitement against it, as an attack on Lebanon’s unity and the safety of its people. It also opposes the display of weapons and gunfire, as seen in some areas.
3- The Movement affirms that the post-war phase will not be the same as before, and that the exclusive control of arms and the neutralization of Lebanon are our two fundamental pillars for revitalizing the state and building a national security framework managed exclusively by the state. The Movement considers that the security of citizens in all regions is the sole responsibility of the state, and it rejects any behavior that turns Lebanon into a battleground for conflicts to which it is not connected.
4- The Political Council evaluated the meetings it held with the presidencies, religious authorities, and most political forces and parliamentary blocs. It found wide support for the FPM proposal to protect Lebanon and encouragement to continue this effort to prevent conflict and divisions. The Council decided to consider the feedback from the parties it visited and to keep communicating with relevant parties to turn the proposal to protect Lebanon into the best possible national framework to avoid sliding into the unknown.
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