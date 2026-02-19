Tayyar.org launched its new version at a ceremony held at the Free Patriotic Movement headquarters in Mirna Chalouhi, attended by President Michel Aoun, the representative of the Minister of Information Rita Roumi, Chief Editor Joseph Al-Qusayfi, members of the Syndicate Council, and a large number of journalists and website publishers.

In a video message while traveling outside Lebanon, Free Patriotic Movement President MP Gebran Bassil noted that “our history and story with this website are significant because it was our first official voice when General Michel Aoun was in exile.” He also noted that “Tayyar.org was one of the first media platforms in Lebanon to develop itself despite limited financial resources and to continue despite all the targeting it faced, as did the Free Patriotic Movement.”

He added: “But the website continued because of the sacrifices made by all its founders and employees, because the cost of truth is high, and because Tayyar.org has always told the truth. In this new launch, we hope its policy will remain the same and that it will remain a reference and media source that does not spread rumors or speak untruths.”

Bassil said: “Of course, tayyar.org has a clear political orientation, but it only conveys the truth,” hoping that “the website will be an advanced media platform with this new version.” He pointed out that "this development will be in sound and image so that the site continues to carry the banner of truth and justice, which is the most important thing here because, unfortunately, truth and justice have become a point of view in the country, as the legislative and advisory body can give an opinion that leads to the amendment of an entire law or the manipulation of laws and the constitution, and this is something that must not be ignored because if the media remains silent about it, truth and justice will die, while the media is the impregnable fortress that can defend and fortify truth and justice."

Bassil emphasized: “It is our responsibility and the responsibility of all of you to reveal the truth without aligning ourselves politically with anyone, but rather with the truth. It is important not to remain silent about crimes committed against the constitution, the law, and the truth, because it is not acceptable for the good person to become corrupt and for the corrupt to be portrayed as reformers. It is not acceptable to distort scientific facts and falsify figures, and the media has a major role to play in this.”

However, “we have been preparing for some time to launch the new version of the website, and the presence of President Michel Aoun, who founded this website and the movement, is more than enough. I have been following this process with the website’s director, Patrick Bassil, and all the website’s staff, and I wanted to be among you, but unforeseen circumstances forced me to be outside the country during your celebration.”

The chief editor of tayyar.org, Michel Abu Najm, noted that the website reflects a clear national and political affiliation, as well as a firm belief in Lebanon's freedom, diversity, and the value of differing opinions, and in communication and openness. Abu Najm emphasized that the website maintains a set of constants, most notably that it is the voice of the Lebanese citizen, not the authority; the voice of those unable to speak freely; the voice of those shut out from the media and public platforms; the voice of the oppressed; the voice of the Lebanese people, not the voice of systems of all kinds.

In a conversation with colleague Grace Mikhael, who hosted the event, tayyar.org director Patrick Bassil revealed a series of recent developments to the site to make it easier to navigate and follow, noting the launch of talk shows on “YouTube” as well as the development of the website's content and social media platforms, which have become an integral part of the media landscape. Bassil highlighted the difficulties and challenges facing the website within the Lebanese media, including declining advertising revenues, hence the need to modernize and keep pace with the world of media and communication.

In conclusion, a cake was cut to celebrate President Michel Aoun's 91st birthday.