The political body of the Free Patriotic Movement: What is happening in the Parliament and the Council of Ministers regarding the issue of voting for expatriates increases our concerns.

Statement of the Free Patriotic Movement Political Committee

The Political Committee of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting, chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, during which it discussed its agenda and issued the following statement:

1. On the Government’s Inaction and Security Concerns

Amid the current pressing circumstances and growing fears among the Lebanese people, the government continues to adopt a policy of “nothing has changed,” without offering any clarity regarding the issue of exclusive control over weapons. Instead of tangible action, we hear reassuring statements from officials claiming that the matter is under control—while, at the same time, Israeli threats and international warnings of a renewed war on Lebanon continue if this issue remains unaddressed.

2. On the Killing of Elio Abu Hanna and the Persistence of Illegal Weapons

The Movement strongly condemns the killing of young Lebanese citizen Elio Abu Hanna by armed men at a checkpoint in the Shatila camp, an incident that once again confirms the continued presence of weapons in Palestinian camps—contrary to repeated claims of their withdrawal.

This crime exposes the falsehood of so-called “disarmament.” It is therefore the duty of the Lebanese authorities to hold those responsible accountable and to take firm measures to eliminate weapons from the camps, in order to uphold and enforce the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its entire territory.

3. On the Rights of Lebanese Expatriates

What is unfolding in Parliament and the Council of Ministers regarding the voting rights of Lebanese expatriates deepens our concern about the growing intent—becoming clearer by the day—to abolish all electoral rights of expatriates. This effort goes beyond eliminating their parliamentary seats and their right to direct representation and candidacy; it also threatens their fundamental right to vote from abroad.

Talk of a “settlement” on this issue, and calls for expatriates to return to Lebanon in large numbers to vote, are nothing but attempts to restore the pre-2018 situation—before the law that enabled them to vote from abroad was enacted. Meanwhile, all parties continue to ignore the proposal of the Free Patriotic Movement’s leader, which grants expatriates the freedom to choose whether to vote for a representative in the diaspora constituency or in their home constituency—a balanced and inclusive solution that should satisfy everyone genuinely committed to protecting the rights of the Lebanese diaspora.