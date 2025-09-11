living cost indicators
“Strong Lebanon”: Government fails to present a weapons plan, while the Energy Ministry hides behind excuses

The “Strong Lebanon” bloc held its regular meeting chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, reviewed its agenda, and issued the following statement:

1. On weapons and national defense
It is deeply regrettable that the government has not yet presented a clear and transparent plan to implement the principle of the state’s exclusive control over weapons. Nor has it discussed or approved the national defense strategy outlined in its ministerial statement. According to this commitment, the state alone must bear full responsibility for protecting the land, citizens, borders, and rights—through its military institutions, foremost among them the army.

2. On the energy and water crisis
The Ministry of Energy continues to invent excuses and launch accusations in an attempt to conceal its failure to develop effective plans to meet the Lebanese people’s urgent need for electricity and water. Lebanon is today enduring the worst shortages—and the highest bills—in its history.
Lebanese citizens are now producing over 1,000 megawatts of electricity from solar energy. Yet, paradoxically, the cost of energy for households has surged, while state electricity supply has collapsed to less than four hours per day. This is in stark contrast with the previous administration, when supply reached over 18 hours daily without any solar production at the time.
The situation with drinking water and irrigation is no less dire: the growing scarcity, combined with the high costs of access, exposes the grave failure to build dams—a crime against the Lebanese people.

3. On regional developments
The bloc strongly condemns Israel’s targeting of the security and sovereignty of the sister state of Qatar, which is mediating efforts to resolve the hostage crisis and end Israeli aggression. Such actions undermine ongoing peace initiatives in the region. The bloc equally condemns Israel’s ongoing sporadic attacks across the region, beginning with Lebanon and extending to every sovereign state that upholds its dignity and independence.

