The President of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, toured the district of Byblos, beginning with a visit to the home of former MP Brigadier General Shamel Mouzaya.

Bassil emphasized:

“We chose to start our tour here because Brigadier General Mouzaya represents loyalty. He never sought to become a deputy; rather, the opposite happened. And when the time came to step aside, he did so willingly for the sake of others.”

He continued:

“We are the children of a lineage and a journey that never stops. At every turning point, when faced with a real choice, we have sacrificed popularity to remain true to our convictions. In these difficult circumstances, we act according to Lebanon’s best interest, not fleeting popular trends. A great challenge awaits us, and we want to prove to Byblos that we remain faithful to its principles, just as it has remained loyal to us. In our movement, there is no place for traitors.”

Former MP Brigadier General Mouzaya, for his part, noted:

“The movement was born out of the military institution, and today you continue in the footsteps of President Michel Aoun.”

⸻

Visits to Sadek and Nawfal

Bassil then visited the home of Dr. Tarek Sadek, the Movement’s International Relations Coordinator, in Tartaj. From there, he proceeded to the residence of former MP Emile Nawfal, where a luncheon was held in his honor. The event was attended by the Maronite Archbishop of Byblos, Michel Aoun, the Governor of Byblos, as well as mayors, mukhtars, and political figures.

Emile Nawfal welcomed Bassil warmly, saying:

“Despite the criticism directed at the leader of the Movement, we tell him: ‘Oh mountain, let no wind shake you.’”

Archbishop Michel Aoun also addressed the gathering:

“As pastor of the diocese, I welcome you to Tartaj, especially ‘Gebran the friend.’ I ask God to bless our meeting today and this home that welcomes us. The love of God unites us and strengthens our resolve to work for Lebanon so that it may remain strong.”

Bassil then highlighted the role of the diaspora in preserving Lebanese identity:

“Wherever Lebanese expatriates live, they remain loyal to the Lebanese cause because the Movement has carried that cause with it. When we visit Lebanese towns, we encounter people living a truly national life. Here, in our villages, we breathe freedom. This is why it is essential to preserve our villages, our identity, and our traditions—an identity that shines through in everything, even in our food and the way we gather.”

He added:

“No matter our differences, we come together around Lebanon, which is always under threat. It is our duty to defend it through our national, ecclesiastical, and spiritual faith.”

⸻

Byblos as a Symbol of National Politics

Bassil underlined the need for Byblos to remain a symbol and reference point in national politics:

“Our politics has been tainted by many things. What distinguishes our Movement is its Lebanese essence. We do not follow anyone blindly. At every stage, we study what truly serves Lebanon’s interest. Defending Lebanon to preserve its freedom and independence has always been our conviction. We have always believed that it is the state and the army that must defend us. Unfortunately, political decisions have often obstructed this mission.”

He recalled:

“In 2014, political decisions prevented the army from liberating 450 square kilometers of occupied land. Yet in 2017, President Michel Aoun gave the order to liberate it.”

Bassil stressed that Lebanon’s problem is not in its capacity to defend itself but in the absence of sovereign decision-making:

“We cannot accept that any foreign power—whether Syria or Israel—occupy our land while some remain silent. The real issue lies in national decision-making. If preserved, we can defend ourselves and safeguard our identity. What unites us here today is our shared Lebanese identity and our belief in the state.”

⸻

Developmental Challenges in Byblos

Turning to local development, Bassil noted:

“We lost a Council of Ministers’ decision to complete the Shaalat–Tartaj road. We had been in contact with the contractor and secured funding, and the project was signed on October 17, 2019. But after that, everything collapsed.”

He added:

“We also worked on the Tannourine al-Fouqa–Laklouk road connecting Byblos to Jerd al-Batroun, as well as the Saints Road project. But work on these projects was also halted after October 17. Byblos and Batroun are one land, and we hope these projects will resume to strengthen the bonds between our regions.”