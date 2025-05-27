MP Ghassan Atallah attended the 60th parliament of Victoria Australia

A + A -



On the occasion of the launch of the parliamentary Australian Lebanese friendship community of Victoria, Mp Ghassan Attalah met with leading Victorian officials and MPs, as well as leaders from the Australian Lebanon community. The event was also overseen by Consul of Lebanon Mr Rami Hamidi.

Mr Attalah was warmly welcomed to Australia and also extended invitations to officials to visit Lebanon.

Mr Attalah spoke with many leaders of the Lebanese community, discussing areas of possible cooperation between Australia and Lebanon.

Mr Attalah warmly thanked MP Bronwyn Halfpenny, Australian Labor party,

who was the convener of the group for organizing such an important meeting alongside Evan Mulholland, co-convener from the Liberal Party and extended invitations for them to visit Lebanon.