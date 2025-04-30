“Strong Lebanon” Calls on the Government to Reveal the Truth About Displacement

A + A -

The Strong Lebanon Bloc held its regular meeting, chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, to discuss recent developments. Following the meeting, the bloc issued the following statement:

1. The bloc calls on the Lebanese government to transparently inform the public about the realities surrounding the presence of Syrian displaced persons in Lebanon. It warns against the government’s apparent submission to external pressures to remain silent on the displacement issue. The bloc reaffirms its position that the matter should be addressed through the principle of voluntary return and the individual assessment of each displaced person’s conditions for remaining in Lebanon or returning to Syria, based on factors such as healthcare, employment, and education. In this context, the bloc is preparing a set of formal questions to be submitted to the government.

2. The bloc stresses that municipal elections are a fundamental democratic right tied directly to citizens’ daily lives in their towns and villages. While awaiting the passage of the expanded administrative decentralization law to promote balanced development, the bloc notes that it had previously submitted key municipal reform proposals—such as the adoption of closed lists across all of Lebanon—which were ultimately rejected. The bloc affirms its support for the people’s choices in managing their local affairs through municipalities, free from political exploitation or empty victories.

3. The bloc reviewed several draft laws currently under consideration in Parliament, particularly the bank restructuring law. It noted that the version received from the government is incomplete and lacks a comprehensive plan for resolving issues related to the banking sector and the return of deposits to their rightful owners.