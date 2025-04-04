A + A -

The Political Committee of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of MP Gebran Bassil. After reviewing its agenda, the committee issued the following statement:

The committee extends its warmest wishes to the Lebanese people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, hoping for a year of prosperity and success for the country—especially in light of the recent election of a new president and the formation of a new government. While there is hope for meaningful reform and the restoration of state sovereignty and the rule of law across Lebanese territory, the Movement views the government's initial steps on the reform track with skepticism and urges swift course correction. Regarding national sovereignty, the state’s exclusive authority over arms, and the need to confront threats posed by Israel and the security incidents in eastern Lebanon, the Movement expects the government to adopt a clear position and present a comprehensive plan rooted in national consensus to address these critical issues.

The committee expresses deep concern over the ongoing, unrestrained Israeli aggression against Lebanon, which poses a serious threat to national security and stability. This situation necessitates a firmer and more transparent stance from the Lebanese government. Additionally, recent incidents along the border with Syria call for decisive and effective government measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The Political Committee reaffirms the Movement’s support for holding municipal elections on time, provided that the Ministry of Interior confirms its logistical and operational readiness. The committee calls for urgent and serious efforts to enact key reforms to the municipal electoral law—chief among them the adoption of closed lists across all municipalities, the implementation of a women's quota, and the establishment of the "mega center" system to be applied in the upcoming elections. Broader reforms, especially financial ones aimed at empowering municipalities, remain a priority and should be pursued immediately following the conclusion of the current electoral process.