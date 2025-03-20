living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

“Strong Lebanon”: What is happening on Lebanon's northeastern border requires the utmost political mobilization

20
MARCH
2025
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

The “Strong Lebanon” Bloc held its regular meeting, chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, during which it discussed its agenda and issued the following statement:
1. The situation unfolding along Lebanon’s northeastern border is a serious threat to national security and stability. This demands the highest level of political mobilization to halt the escalation and enforce the rule of law in order to safeguard Lebanon’s territory, borders, people, and economy.
2. The Bloc supports the government’s efforts to adopt a framework for public sector appointments, in line with mechanisms previously approved by earlier governments. However, the Bloc warns against adopting any mechanism that violates the constitution, particularly one that was entirely annulled by the Constitutional Council in the past.
3. The Bloc strongly condemns the ongoing daily Israeli aggression against Lebanon, as well as Prime Minister Netanyahu’s declared refusal to withdraw from the occupied positions. It also expresses deep concern over the Lebanese government’s continued failure to take a clear and firm stance on these developments and their underlying causes. Additionally, the Bloc denounces Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza, including the bombing of civilian areas, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, in blatant disregard of international and humanitarian law.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2025. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout