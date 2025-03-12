living cost indicators
Bassil: What Happened in Syria Is a Great Danger, and the Division of the Region Will Not Spare Lebanon

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, warned of the dangers threatening the region during an iftar organized by the Tripoli branch of the movement. In his speech, he emphasized the significance of unity, saying, “We gather in the holy month of Ramadan with the people of a city that has been part of our lives since childhood. This gathering reflects the spirit of the Free Patriotic Movement, which unites all Lebanese regions and sects.”

Bassil highlighted the symbolic importance of Christians and Muslims fasting at the same time, describing it as an expression of shared faith in one God and a common spiritual practice. “Even if we differ, we come together around the idea of self-denial, sacrifice, and turning away from worldly pleasures in honor of the Creator,” he said. “Fasting should go beyond abstaining from food; it should be about refraining from harming one another and committing to doing good. This is true integrity.”

He continued, “At this moment, we must all abstain from harming each other. Now, more than ever, we need unity and to avoid the poisons of strife and division. What’s happening around us is serious and demands awareness, wisdom, and solidarity.”

Bassil stressed the gravity of the situation in Syria, warning that “the threat is not limited to Syria alone. The region’s division is an abomination that will not spare Lebanon. That’s why we stand for the unity of Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and all neighboring countries. We understand too well the dangers and aggression that come with division.”

Despite Lebanon’s challenges, Bassil affirmed, “We have preserved our unity through collective awareness.”

He praised Tripoli, describing it as a city that has endured much and learned valuable lessons. “We see a high level of awareness here. During the Israeli war on Lebanon, we witnessed people standing together despite political differences. That’s our mission in the Free Patriotic Movement—to bring people closer, especially as strife brews across the region.”

Bassil concluded by cautioning against hidden forces that seek to incite division. “We are aware of the hands that try to stir conflict, but only the people’s awareness can stand against them.”

