Bassil Announces a Shift to Positive and Constructive Opposition: "We Will Pursue Files as We Are Free, Sovereign, and Independent"

The President of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, has declared the movement's transition to a constructive opposition, reaffirming its commitment to pursuing key issues it has long advocated for. Speaking after a meeting of the political authority, Bassil congratulated the Lebanese people on the election of a president and the formation of a government. While expressing reservations about the government, he emphasized that having a fully functional administration, despite objections, is better than remaining under a caretaker government for over two and a half years. Similarly, he acknowledged that having a president, even without FPM’s approval, is preferable to a political vacuum.

Bassil extended his wishes for success to the newly appointed ministers, hoping that circumstances will support their work—especially now that Lebanon is no longer under embargo and blockade, and international assistance is available. He contrasted this with the FPM's experience, noting that despite facing adversity, the movement developed plans and executed projects, ultimately paying the price for upholding national unity and preventing the country from slipping into civil war. He also highlighted the internal and external siege imposed on the movement, which hindered its ability to implement its agenda.

Reflecting on past decisions, Bassil stated: "Following October 17 and the conclusion of President Aoun's tenure, we deliberately took a step back. I did not run for the presidency, and in our political paper during the March 14 conference, we identified opposition as a fundamental option." He added, "We were the only political force that did not vote for President Joseph Aoun. Naturally, this places us in the opposition. However, after playing a crucial role in nominating President Nawaf Salam, our participation in the government was considered a possibility, while keeping the opposition option open."

Negotiations and Political Developments

Bassil disclosed that on the night of the prime minister’s nomination, he received a written joint letter from President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Mikati, outlining various guarantees and understandings. He further revealed that on Sunday night, he had an extended call with Judge Nawaf Salam, followed by multiple discussions the next day regarding his nomination. These discussions touched on key political matters, including Resolution 1701, the ministerial statement, the Shiite issue, the displaced persons crisis, and electoral law. The composition of the government was also a topic of negotiation, focusing on two primary concerns: the structure of a technocratic government—which Bassil opposed based on past experiences, and President Salam agreed—and the Christian representation within the cabinet. Despite reaching agreements on these points, none were realized.

Bassil emphasized that during consultations, there was direct, positive, and friendly communication with the president, who assured him that there was no discord. "Nations are not built on hatred," he quoted the president as saying. However, he noted that discussions regarding government formation unexpectedly ceased 11 days before its official announcement. He pointed out that media leaks about favoritism in ministerial appointments, initially dismissed as speculation, were later confirmed.

He added, “Without delving into explanations or analyses, everyone interprets events as they see fit. However, the movement firmly rejects the discretionary approach that was taken. No one should have the right to appoint representatives on behalf of others, nor should there be any misrepresentation of Christianity.”

Bassil explained that the movement’s objection to the government’s formation is rooted in the principle of preserving the balance and partnership that existed between 2008 and 2022, rather than reverting to the dynamics of the 1990-2005 period. Instead, efforts should be directed toward addressing the gaps that emerged between 2005 and 2025. According to Bassil, the movement’s main objections center on three key issues:

1) Inadequate Christian Representation

• The Shiite duo appointed the Shiite ministers, the Socialist Party chose the Druze ministers, and the Prime Minister named the Sunni ministers—even though representative Sunni forces were absent. The biggest issue, Bassil noted, is the February 14 scene, which he holds primarily responsible.

• As for Christian representation, the Lebanese Forces appointed at most one or two ministers, the Tashnak Party named one minister from within its ranks, and the Kataeb Party selected one minister through an agreement. This left eight out of twelve Christian ministerial positions unaccounted for, with the Prime Minister appointing at least four of them—a scenario entirely unacceptable to the movement.

2) Unequal Distribution of Ministerial Portfolios

Bassil criticized the unjust allocation of ministerial portfolios, arguing that Christians were assigned the least significant ministries. He highlighted that out of the 12 minor portfolios, there was a disproportionate distribution favoring Muslims, violating the customary balance historically upheld.

• In middle-level portfolios, the distribution stood at five for Muslims and only one for Christians.

• In minor portfolios, the balance was reversed—five for Christians and only one for Muslims.

3) Selective Discretion in Ministerial Appointments

Bassil pointed out the inconsistency in the appointment process, stating:

• The Shiite ministers were political figures appointed by the Shiite parties.

• The Druze ministers were selected by their political leadership.

• The Prime Minister appointed both political and technocratic Sunni ministers.

• However, Christians were prevented from selecting their own representatives—except for one Tashnak minister—suggesting a deliberate attempt to politically weaken the community.

Reaffirming Opposition

Bassil clarified that his objection is not directed at individuals but rather at the flawed selection process, the appointment of unqualified ministers, and the double standards applied. He stated:

“I fail to see how a government formed under such unfair conditions can effectively deliver justice.”

He continued:

“Whether we were deliberately excluded from the government or chose to stay out due to unacceptable terms, the result remains the same: we are not part of this government. Consequently, the Free Patriotic Movement has now taken on the role of its opposition. However, our opposition will not be driven by populism or demagoguery. It will be a positive, constructive, and issue-focused opposition. Our primary objection is to the government’s composition, which in itself is a significant concern. Beyond that, we will scrutinize the ministerial statement and assess it during the confidence session.

The essence of our opposition is based on policies and governance decisions, not on personal animosities or political rivalries. Our stance will be determined by the government’s actions on key files. Today, we declare a positive opposition—supporting the government when it acts in the nation’s best interest and holding it accountable when it falls short.”

Core Issues and Opposition Strategy

Bassil outlined the primary issues the movement will focus on, with specialized committees assigned to each ministry and file:

1. Expanded Financial and Administrative Decentralization – He noted that he had discussed this with the prime minister, who acknowledged its importance in his inaugural speech. Bassil emphasized that decentralization has been delayed for 35 years and must now be implemented. He revealed that FPM had even accepted Sleiman Frangieh as president in exchange for securing decentralization and vowed to make it the movement’s top priority.

2. Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 and Ceasefire Agreement – He stressed that even the Shiite duo had agreed to this, leaving no justification for further delays. "The Lebanese people are waiting for exclusive state control over weapons," he stated.

3. Financial and Economic Reform & Depositors' Funds – The movement will push the government to take clear positions on the Lazar Plan, fair distribution of financial losses, bank restructuring, criminal audits, and the recovery of illicitly transferred funds. Bassil insisted that depositors' funds should not be written off to protect the wealth of the powerful. He vowed to pursue criminal audits, prosecute former central bank governor Riad Salameh, and hold the system accountable.

4. The Port Explosion Investigation – The FPM will advocate for judicial independence, effectiveness, and integrity in uncovering the truth. "We fully support the pursuit of justice," Bassil declared.

5. Rejection of Palestinian Resettlement and Syrian Refugee Crisis – Bassil condemned the remarks of the Minister of Social Affairs, who suggested that refugee repatriation should be voluntary. He described this as a dangerous and veiled endorsement of resettlement. He called on the prime minister and government to clarify their position, warning that Lebanon cannot afford demographic and security risks.

6. Municipal and Parliamentary Elections – The government must ensure that elections take place as scheduled and in accordance with existing laws. Bassil warned against any legislative changes that could undermine fair representation.

Other key concerns include administrative reform, healthcare, education, energy, border security, transportation, and national sovereignty.

FPM's Independent Stance

Bassil reaffirmed that the FPM remains independent, emphasizing that it does not take directives from any local or international entity. "We have demonstrated in three major political events within a month—the presidential elections, the nomination of the prime minister, and the formation of the government—that we are not influenced by external pressures. Our position remains steadfast. We do not submit to others."

Concluding with a powerful statement, Bassil declared: "We are the free ones. We are the sovereign ones. We are the independent ones. Our slogan remains: Freedom, Sovereignty, and Independence."

Quoting writer Naguib Mahfouz, he concluded: "An absence that preserves your dignity is better than a presence that diminishes your value."