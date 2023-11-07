"the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the Gaza conflict"... between Minister Bassil and ambassadors of European countries

A + A -

The ambassadors of the Scandinavian countries, including Sweden's Ann Dismorr, Finland's Anne Meskanen, Norway's Martin Yttervik, and Denmark's Christopher Viveki representing Iceland as well, visited the headquarters of the Free Patriotic Movement, and they were received by the head of the party MP Gebran Bassil.

Slovakia's ambassador Marek Varga and Czech Republic's ambassador Jiří Doležel also visited, and were present the party's VP for Political Affairs, Mrs. Martine Najem Kteily, and the MPs Nada Boustani and Cesar Abi Khalil, along with diplomatic affairs officer, Bachir Haddad. During the meeting, they discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the Gaza conflict.

The discussions focused on ways to assist Lebanon in facing challenges and avoiding war, particularly by exerting pressure on Israel to stop its attacks that have claimed the lives of innocent civilians. They also addressed the Syrian refugee crisis and its serious implications for the Lebanese situation. Mr. Bassil emphasized the importance of stopping any measures that would solidify the status of refugees and working on a safe return to their home country.

Furthermore, last night, the ambassador of the United Kingdom, Hamish Cowell, along with Mr. Gavin Tench, the responsible for political and economic relations at the embassy, visited the FPM's leader in his residence, in the presence of MP Cesar Abi Khalil. The meeting revolved around the general situation in Lebanon, the presidential issue, regional developments, and how friends of Lebanon can help prevent war and pressure Israel to refrain from attacking Lebanon and its innocent civilians.