The Free Patriotic Movement political commission statement

The political commission of the Free Patriotic Party held its periodic meeting on Tuesday 15th of November, chaired by the President of the party, the deputy Gebran Bassil; after discussing its agenda, the commission released the following statement:

1- The political commission welcomes the new dynamism initiated by the Parliament which has regained its role of accountability, and has reviewed in this context, through the deputy Nicolas Sehnaoui, the communications file, subject of a parliamentary petition which is in the process of being signed, in order for a parliamentary commission to be formed to investigate this matter. The Political Committee decided to fully support this path and came out in favor of the signature of the petition by the party.

2 – The political commission has reviewed, through the leader of the party, the political contacts that are in progress to ensure a suitable environment for the execution of the imperative constitutional obligations. It declared its support for the policy of dialogue and building internal and external bridges, which will make it possible to provide Lebanon with the necessary stability criteria and to avoid the negative repercussions emanating from regional and international conflicts.

3 - The Commission discussed the internal elections within the party, ranging from the election of the National Council to the Political Council. It was stressed that practical measures will be taken to facilitate the democratic path that characterizes the party and to encourage partisans of all ages to participate in the elections by presenting their candidacy and by voting.