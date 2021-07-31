living cost indicators
Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Welcoming the EU Sanctions Regime on Lebanon

31
JULY
2021
The United States welcomes the EU’s adoption today of a new sanctions regime to promote accountability and reform in Lebanon.  As an increasing number of Lebanese suffer from the country’s worsening economic crisis, it is critical that Lebanese leaders heed their people’s repeated calls for an end to widespread corruption and government inaction and form a government that can initiate the reforms critical to address the country’s dire situation.  
 
Sanctions are intended, among other things, to compel changes in behavior, and promote accountability for corrupt actors and leaders who have engaged in malign behavior.  We welcome the EU’s use of this powerful tool to promote accountability on a global scale. The United States looks forward to future cooperation with the EU in our shared efforts.
