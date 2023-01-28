"بلومبرغ": مجموعة السبع تؤيد السقف الأوروبي لسعر الديزل الروسي

A + A -

Bloomberg agency said that the Group of Seven countries have indicated to the European Union that they are not opposed to imposing a ceiling on the price of diesel fuel from Russia at the level of 100-110 dollars per barrel.

The agency quoted an informed source as saying that after the European Union announced a ceiling of $100 per barrel of diesel, the "Big Seven" group proposed setting the ceiling at a slightly higher level, because the much lower price of diesel could cause a jump in fuel prices or outages in Europe.

According to the agency, the discussion is still going on on this issue, but its participants expect to reach an agreement by the beginning of February.

The agency notes that the cost of futures contracts for diesel fuel on the ICE Exchange in London on Friday amounted to $ 125 a barrel.

On December 5, 2022, Western sanctions on Russian oil entered into force, as the European Union stopped buying Russian oil by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the European Union imposed a ceiling on the price of a Russian barrel at $60, as it was prohibited to transfer or provide insurance services for shipments that The price is higher than this level.

For its part, Moscow responded to setting a ceiling on the price of its barrel by banning the supply of oil to parties with which the contracts concluded, directly or indirectly, stipulate the use of the price-setting mechanism, and the implementation of the ban begins as of February 2023.