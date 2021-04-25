Official Statistics Show Sputnik V Safest Vaccine Used in Hungary

A + A -

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is by far the safest and most effective of the five vaccines used in Hungary, according to the EU nation's official figures.



The Hungarian government released on Sunday the latest data on COVID-19 infections and deaths among those vaccinated from 26 December 2020 to 20 April 2021.



The statistics show that 95 people contracted COVID-19 and one person per 100,000 died after receiving both doses of Sputnik V. Moderna came the closest with 177 infections and 20 deaths per 100,000 vaccinations.



Hungary recorded 20-32 times fewer deaths among people vaccinated with Sputnik V and 2-6 times fewer infections per 100,000 people than among those inoculated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.



Hungary became the first EU country to roll out Sputnik V after complaining about the slow pace of the European Union's vaccine procurement scheme.