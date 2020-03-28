Open letter from the heart of a Lebanese Canadian in time of Coronavirus (By Rima Mokdad)

A + A -

Rima Mokdad

Montreal

Sitting in the comfort of my living room, working from home and watching the Coronavirus crisis development on TV, as a member of the Lebanese diaspora in Canada, two feelings overcame me: gratitude and guilt.

Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate by race, gender, religion or citizenship, we are ALL affected by it, but I can only be grateful to live in a country, well equipped to face the crisis, economically and on the sanitary side, and where my fellow citizens are acting responsibly, knowing they have the upper hand in our efforts to win this battle.

But this feeling of guilt is overwhelming, what about my home country? What about my family and friends that are there? What about our elderly that highly depends on their family aids? What about all that, when I know for a fact that the government doesn’t have any resources? We may have the best doctors and health workers in the world, but we don’t have the resources to help them. What about all that, when I know for a fact that our economic situation is disastrous? A bankrupt country, where Haircuts and Capital Control have become the daily struggle of EVERY Lebanese. What can be done, when some people and politicians in Lebanon managed to turn this fight into a sectarian, regional and partisan battle? What can be done? The guilt and feeling of helplessness is overwhelming.

As a member of the FPM diaspora, I was relieved when our President Gebran Bassil, once again, was the first to look toward us at the Diaspora, trusted us with a mission to start a Fundraising Campaign to help our beloved country. Once again, he knew that we can make a difference. Haven’t we done it many times before? And lately when the fires raged our country?

The guilt was suddenly transformed into motivation and hope, there is a lot I can do! I can make a difference and tomorrow WILL be better. In addition, His Excellency was very clear: we are not to forget about our local communities.

This is when we started this fight, on two different levels and across the globe.

We have created local crisis cells helping those of us confined at home, delivering groceries and medication for them, disseminating all important and accurate information regarding the virus, and helping them decipher all the governmental aids depending on their situation.

More importantly, we opted for a very transparent fundraising campaign, to help our people back home, a campaign where at any moment, anyone is able to see how much money was raised, who donated, and how the money is spent to buy the medical equipment so much needed in Lebanon. The feeling of gratitude and joy to see how many of you, forgetting your own distress, came forward to help our Lebanon with what you can afford, is beyond words and heart warming.Thank you!

The fight continues, winning isn’t everything, it’s the ONLY thing, and Lebanon WILL win. I am hopeful!

Lebanon is calling, help us win this fight, donate below, no amount is too small!

From Australia :

https://www.gofundme.com/f/4kf6u-fighting-covid19-together

From the US:

https://www.lacd.us/Donate

From Canada, Arab world, Africa, Europe and across the globe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fighting-covid19-together