Netflix urged to slow down streaming to stop the internet from breaking

19
MARCH
2020
The European Union is urging Netflix and other streaming platforms to stop showing video in high definition to prevent the internet from breaking under the strain of unprecedented usage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

With so many countries on forced lockdowns to fight the spread of the virus, hundreds of millions working from home and even more children out of school, EU officials are concerned about the huge strain on internet bandwidth.


European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the EU internal market covering more than 450 million people, tweeted Wednesday evening that he had spoken with Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings. Breton called on people and companies to "#SwitchtoStandard definition when HD is not necessary" in order to secure internet access for all.


A Netflix spokesperson told CNN Business that Hastings and Breton will speak again on Thursday.


"Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time," the Netflix spokesperson said. "We've been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies."

Netflix said it already adjusts the quality of streams to available network capacity, and uses a special delivery network that keeps its library closer to users as a way of consuming less bandwidth.


Facebook (FB) on Wednesday acknowledged that the effects of the pandemic are also stretching it to the limit.
In a call with reporters, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook's services are facing "big surges" in usage as the coronavirus forces millions around the world to stay home.


He described the increase in demand as "well beyond" the main annual spike usually seen on New Year's Eve. Voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, in particular, are more than double usual levels.

CNN
