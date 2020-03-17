FPM USA: Together we will fight the coronavirus!

A + A -

TOGETHER WE WILL FIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS!

As it is a time of responsibility and solidarity for nations and people to combat the global Pandemic #COVID-19, the Lebanese American Commission for Democracy is proud to partake in the ongoing fight by launching a nationwide fundraiser that will help our dear Lebanese people to combat the disease. The raised funds will be used to purchase medical supplies and necessities namely goggles, face shields, coveralls, kn95 masks with CE, thermometers including battery and CE, and 3-ply masks with CE, and much more…

No contribution is too small and every dollar counts. We stand with our beloved Lebanon and its people through these difficult times. Together we will fight the virus, together we will eradicate COVID-19!

Please consider donating; this our collective fight against a common enemy.

Donate here:

Thank you in advance!