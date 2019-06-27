Stenin Contest 2019 Online Vote

A + A -

The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest is an annual contest for young photojournalists aged between 18 and 33 years old. It is Russia’s only platform for discovering new photojournalists and for allowing them to make a name for themselves on the world photojournalism stage. In 2019 the contest set new record - around 6000 entries from 80 countries across five continents were submitted. The winning entries were exhibited around the world. In 2016 the exhibitions were run in Moscow, Istanbul, Cape Town, Cairo, Berlin, Shanghai, Rome, etc.



The annual submission period starts on December, 22. The date marks the birthday of Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who died while on assignment and in whose honour the contest is named.



