Moscow: 3rd forum for social innovations in Regions starts tomorrow

The Forum for Social Innovations in Regions is a large platform for discussing social issues as well as presenting breakthrough technologies for the innovative development of public services and the best social practices implemented by the regions of the Russian Federation.

This year, the forum will consist of more than 60 public lectures, meetings, coaching sessions and discussions. Russian and international experts will talk about the best public and private practices in the areas of education, health care, career and personal development.

More than 30 thousand people will participate, including government representatives, public non-profit organisations, business, development institutions, members of scientific, expert, volunteer communities, as well as socially active residents of Moscow.

In the duration of the forum, an interactive exhibition will be opened, where the most outstanding and innovative social projects will be presented. The cultural programme will include charity shows with celebrity actors for kids and their parents.