living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

France says Notre Dame must be restored exactly the way it was

30
MAY
2019
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

 

-By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN
Notre Dame must be restored to exactly the way it was before a fire devastated the landmark, the French Senate said on Monday.
Rebuilding the cathedral, which was damaged in a massive fire on April 15, has caused tension between traditionalists and those who see this as an opportunity to construct a new cathedral. Paris's Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo has said she is in favor of an identical restoration, while Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has expressed interest in a more modern approach.


The move to restore the landmark to its "last known visual state" is an attempt to stop a modern makeover. Last month, Philippe announced an international architects' competition to rebuild, and perhaps refashion, the fallen spire, which was added during a 19th-century renovation of the 850-year-old cathedral. It was nearly 300 feet tall and made of wood and lead.


The restoration bill will allow work on the cathedral to be completed in time for the Summer Olympics being held in Paris in 2024, which falls in line with French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to have the structure rebuilt in 5 years. In April he said that when it is rebuilt, it should be "even more beautiful."


Some have criticized the short time line as a political ploy. Restoration expert Frédéric Létoffé said he thinks it could take longer, at around "10 to 15 years."


The latest version of the bill also removed a clause that would have given the government the power to override planning, environmental and heritage protection and public regulations.


Since there were changes made, the bill cannot pass directly into law. The Senate and the National Assembly will have to come to an agreement on a version of the bill that will become law.

CNN
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout