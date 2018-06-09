About this Incredible Photo Of Trump Surrounded By G7 Leaders

A + A -

This is a 100% real, official photograph from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions," it was captioned on her official Instagram.

President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early on Saturday, after two days of tense meetings with other world leaders.

Other leaders have been angered by Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the steel exports of America’s closest allies, as well other trade issues like the president's ongoing desire to renegotiate NAFTA.

Not to mention how pissed they were by Trump's decisions to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, and recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

A diplomatic source at the G7 revealed to BuzzFeed News' Europe editor Alberto Nardelli that at a meeting on Friday Trump told each of the countries what they "owed" the US on issues such as trade and defense.