Saudi barred Yemeni president from going home, officials say

7
NOVEMBER
2017
By Maggie Michael and Ahmed Al-Haj
 
CAIRO — Saudi Arabia has barred Yemen’s president, along with his sons, ministers and military officials, from returning home for months, Yemeni officials tell The Associated Press, a sign of how much the leader-in-exile has been deeply weakened in a war fought in his name by the Saudi-led coalition against rebels in his country.
 
The officials said the ban was prompted by the bitter enmity between President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the coalition and has come to dominate southern Yemen, the portion of the country not under rebel control. Hadi and much of his government have been in the Saudi capital Riyadh for most of the war.
 
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the two main pillars of the coalition, which is ostensibly defending Hadi’s government and is battling the Shiite rebels known as Houthis.
 
The coalition has waged an air campaign against the rebels since 2015, and the UAE has a strong military presence in southern Yemen — but the Houthis still control the north.
 
 
The Emiratis distrust Hadi, accusing him of corruption and opposing his alliance with the Islah Party, Yemen’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, according to the three officials and a politician close to Hadi.
 
In an attempt to move against UAE, Hadi held a meeting on Nov. 2 to discuss a cabinet reshuffle to push out Emirati-backed members, but so far there have been no results from the meeting. The commander said Hadi is reluctant to defy Saudi Arabia because he “doesn’t want to lose the Saudis.”
 
Meanwhile, the coalition blamed Iran for Saturday’s Houthi missile strike toward Riyadh, saying it could be “considered as an act of war.” Iran supports the Houthis but has denied arming them and said it had nothing to do with the missile launches. The Houthis have said their missiles are locally produced.
 
The coalition’s intensified closure could further limit access for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Arab world’s poorest country, which has been devastated by more than two years of conflict. The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, has driven 3 million people from their homes, and millions of Yemenis are left without basic necessities.
 
Yemen’s main international airport, in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, has been closed since August 2016 by order of the coalition. The rebel-held north has largely relied on the Red Sea port of Hodeida, which is controlled by the Houthis, for delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid and fuel supplies. A full blockade of the port would cut off a crucial lifeline for the Houthis, as well as millions of civilians.
 
 
 
Washington Post
{{article.title}}
