How COVID-19 helped small businesses move online?

The COVID-19 crisis with all its negative effects over the Lebanese economy did help with one industry. The ecommerce industry.

Small businesses were left with 2 choices, either adapt and move their sales online or close down their physical shops. And so, most of them are adapting.

Graph from Google Keyword Planner showing the rise of ecommerce solutions demand

During the month of April, a whopping 6,120 users searched for an ecommerce solution in Lebanon. That's a huge rise from the modest 3,300 recorded just 5 months ago.

And so, with the rise on demand, Lebanese digital agencies started to come up with solutions to meet this new need business owners had. One of those digital agencies, Maze, created an exciting new ecommerce solution worth trying: MEM.

MEM is a very easy ecommerce platform that allows businesses to create their store and start selling online in a matter of minutes. It will integrate with more than 70 online payment gateway (including Lebanese ones) and shipping companies (including Liban Post). MEM also offers the following features:

Ability to save favorite products Putting products on sales Product variants and options Wholesale pricing for products Inventory management & Tracking Mobile Application to manage your store Easy Checkout Language Detection - Multi Language control panel & storefront. Ability to sell digital goods Smart Shipping calculator Customer Groups Advanced Search with Product Filters