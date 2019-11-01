Pre-tournament favourites Manchester City remain on track for Champions league title

A + A -

There is little doubt that the main aim for Pep Guardiola is to guide Manchester City to a Champions league title this season. Since the takeover from the Abu Dhabi Group investment and Development limited, the club has continued to progress that includes winning two consecutive domestic titles. The push this season will be to retain that and finally land the UEFA Champions league, for which they have made a very strong start this season.

Manchester City were drawn in Group C against Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta. The latter making their first start in the competition in the club’s history. Following the opening three matches played, City have taken maximum points with three victories. This includes them scoring ten goals and conceding just one. They are now the overwhelming favourites to progress through as group winners and on their way to the knockout stages of the competition.

Matchday one saw City travel to take on Ukrainian Premier league champions, Shakhtar Donetsk. This has been a notoriously difficult venue in the past for travelling teams, so was expected to be a tough opening test for City. However, this was far from the case as they reduced the home side to just one shot on target over the 90 minutes. City eventually won the game 3-0 following goals from Mahrez, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus.

Matchday two saw the first game in the competition at the City of Manchester stadium, as they again produced a dominant performance to take maximum points. The match finished 2-0 with Sterling netting the opener after 66 minutes. This was another goal for the England international, who is already having a remarkable season. Youngster Phil Foden then netted a late second in the one-sided encounter. City finished with 81% of the possession and again reduced their opponents to just one shot on target.

The third was a similar one-sided encounter as City welcomed Atalanta. The visitors took an early lead through a 28th minute penalty, and it appeared it could be a tough night in Manchester for the home side. This was also the first goal they had conceded in the competition to date. However, Aguero responded with a first half brace that included a 38th minute penalty to take them into the half with a 2-1 lead. Sterling then picked up an incredible 11 minute hat-trick to seal the victory and a 5-1 victory for the Premier league champions. The only negative being that Phil Foden picked up a late red card.

Next up they will travel to Italy to face Atalanta and will be looking to seal there guaranteed progression to the knock out stages.