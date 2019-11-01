living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Pre-tournament favourites Manchester City remain on track for Champions league title

1
NOVEMBER
2019
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

There is little doubt that the main aim for Pep Guardiola is to guide Manchester City to a Champions league title this season. This has also been well supported by punters using offers at www.allvideoslots.com as they remain the favourites. Since the takeover from the Abu Dhabi Group investment and Development limited, the club has continued to progress that includes winning two consecutive domestic titles. The push this season will be to retain that and finally land the UEFA Champions league, for which they have made a very strong start this season.

Manchester City were drawn in Group C against Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta. The latter making their first start in the competition in the club’s history. Following the opening three matches played, City have taken maximum points with three victories. This includes them scoring ten goals and conceding just one. They are now the overwhelming favourites to progress through as group winners and on their way to the knockout stages of the competition.

Matchday one saw City travel to take on Ukrainian Premier league champions, Shakhtar Donetsk. This has been a notoriously difficult venue in the past for travelling teams, so was expected to be a tough opening test for City. However, this was far from the case as they reduced the home side to just one shot on target over the 90 minutes. City eventually won the game 3-0 following goals from Mahrez, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus. 

Matchday two saw the first game in the competition at the City of Manchester stadium, as they again produced a dominant performance to take maximum points. The match finished 2-0 with Sterling netting the opener after 66 minutes. This was another goal for the England international, who is already having a remarkable season. Youngster Phil Foden then netted a late second in the one-sided encounter. City finished with 81% of the possession and again reduced their opponents to just one shot on target.

The third was a similar one-sided encounter as City welcomed Atalanta. The visitors took an early lead through a 28th minute penalty, and it appeared it could be a tough night in Manchester for the home side. This was also the first goal they had conceded in the competition to date. However, Aguero responded with a first half brace that included a 38th minute penalty to take them into the half with a 2-1 lead. Sterling then picked up an incredible 11 minute hat-trick to seal the victory and a 5-1 victory for the Premier league champions. The only negative being that Phil Foden picked up a late red card. 

Next up they will travel to Italy to face Atalanta and will be looking to seal there guaranteed progression to the knock out stages. 


MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout