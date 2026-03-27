



The wars we, the Lebanese, are facing compel us to agree on three key areas to protect Lebanon:

I - A Code of Conduct

1. Rejecting violence and internal conflict as a clear red line that must not be crossed

2. Reject incitement, isolationist rhetoric, in politics and in the media.

3. Everyone’s commitment to the state’s authority and its responsibility to provide temporary shelter and supervision of displaced persons, ensure their swift return, prevent new construction, and prohibit hosting individuals involved in war.

4. Rejecting self-rule security in all its forms and by all parties.

5. Commitment to Lebanon as a single, united nation covering 10,452 km², indivisible and inseparable, and rejection of resettlement, with the Taif Agreement serving as the country's governing framework.



II - Rejected Scenarios

The Lebanese agree to reject three situations that weaken state institutions, led by the Lebanese Army:

1. No to internal strife and preventing any political dispute from spilling into the streets.

2. No to Israeli occupation of any part of Lebanon, nor to any attempt to isolate, separate, or partition any area of it.

3. No to Syrian interference in Lebanon’s affairs, whether in politics or security.



III - Proposed Solution

The Lebanese have agreed on the principles of a lasting solution and on pursuing a path of stability and prosperity that leads to peace, based on three main pillars:

1. Withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Lebanese territory, cessation of all attacks, and the return of prisoners, concurrent with the implementation of the state’s control over arms and the decision-making authority of the state, in accordance with a national security strategy approved by the Lebanese government as stated in its ministerial statement.

2. Strengthening Lebanon’s security by enhancing the army and maintaining neutrality through internal consensus, UN support, and regional acceptance, along with signing joint defense agreements and obtaining international guarantees.

3. Lebanon’s commitment to pursuing a fair and comprehensive peace in the region through negotiation between Lebanon and Israel with the help of the International Quartet, along with a similar regional effort.



We make this proposal during the ongoing war and on the occasion of the Feast of the Annunciation to defend Lebanon, the homeland of the Gospel, its diversity, and its freedom. We are fighting the “Battle to Support Lebanon” out of dedication to Lebanon’s unity, freedom, independence, and sovereignty over its 10,452 km². We call on everyone to unite around these national principles to safeguard Lebanon.