living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Bassil from the Parliament: We will send a letter explaining the Court of Audit’s powers to prosecute ministers and what is happening with the election law, which aims to “take away” the right of expatriates to vote and postpone the elections

20
DECEMBER
2025
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
The president of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, said in a speech after the legislative session that he “requested to speak at the beginning of the session to talk about the powers of the Court of Audit in prosecuting ministers and presidents” and that “the Strong Lebanon bloc will send a letter to the Parliament later to explain this.”
Bassil also addressed the issue of reconstruction, saying, “We objected to the law because the Lebanese state is borrowing 250 million dollars for reconstruction—whether for infrastructure or housing—without a plan. He added that two and a half months ago, we affirmed our support for the principle of reconstruction and stand with our people in the south, who are paying the price for all of Lebanon. The least we can do is provide them not only with $250 million but with $11 billion, within a plan and not through the ‘funds’ approach.”
He stressed that “two and a half months have passed, and eleven months of the life of the government committed to reconstruction have gone by, yet it has not carried it out nor presented the plan,” explaining: “Therefore, we do not reject the principle, but rather the method it is being implemented, and $11 billion cannot be spent without a roadmap, a file, or a plan approved by the government.”
Bassil also spoke about the Water Supply Law or “Awali Transfer,” saying: " We support it. The study was conducted for transferring 40 million cubic meters from the Awali and 120 million cubic meters from the Bisri Dam. All work was carried out on this basis, and today we are only paying for the transfer of 40 million cubic meters, while 120 million cubic meters remain unaddressed. This will lead to Lebanese demands for the Bisri Dam, because Beirut needs water.”
Bassil continued: “We do not support the judicial independence law as it was passed, and we will appeal it before the Constitutional Council because this law includes everything except judicial independence.” He added: “As for the electoral law, MPs have begun to announce their intentions, which we previously warned against, that everything taking place is aimed at stripping expatriates of their full right to vote and at postponing the elections. This has begun to become evident.”
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2025. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout