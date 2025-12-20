A + A -

The president of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, said in a speech after the legislative session that he “requested to speak at the beginning of the session to talk about the powers of the Court of Audit in prosecuting ministers and presidents” and that “the Strong Lebanon bloc will send a letter to the Parliament later to explain this.”Bassil also addressed the issue of reconstruction, saying, “We objected to the law because the Lebanese state is borrowing 250 million dollars for reconstruction—whether for infrastructure or housing—without a plan. He added that two and a half months ago, we affirmed our support for the principle of reconstruction and stand with our people in the south, who are paying the price for all of Lebanon. The least we can do is provide them not only with $250 million but with $11 billion, within a plan and not through the ‘funds’ approach.”He stressed that “two and a half months have passed, and eleven months of the life of the government committed to reconstruction have gone by, yet it has not carried it out nor presented the plan,” explaining: “Therefore, we do not reject the principle, but rather the method it is being implemented, and $11 billion cannot be spent without a roadmap, a file, or a plan approved by the government.”Bassil also spoke about the Water Supply Law or “Awali Transfer,” saying: " We support it. The study was conducted for transferring 40 million cubic meters from the Awali and 120 million cubic meters from the Bisri Dam. All work was carried out on this basis, and today we are only paying for the transfer of 40 million cubic meters, while 120 million cubic meters remain unaddressed. This will lead to Lebanese demands for the Bisri Dam, because Beirut needs water.”Bassil continued: “We do not support the judicial independence law as it was passed, and we will appeal it before the Constitutional Council because this law includes everything except judicial independence.” He added: “As for the electoral law, MPs have begun to announce their intentions, which we previously warned against, that everything taking place is aimed at stripping expatriates of their full right to vote and at postponing the elections. This has begun to become evident.”