The Christians of Lebanon shall once again be makers of peace - Gebran Bassil

A letter to His Holiness the Pope:
We, the Christians of Lebanon, shall once again be makers of peace
MP Gebran Bassil
Head of the Free Patriotic Movement

Your Holiness Pope Leo XIV,
We thank Your Holiness for visiting Lebanon. Your visit has renewed in us our sense of identity, purpose, and mission.
Tomorrow, we, the Christians of Lebanon, shall once again be makers of peace in this region.
We shall build on the foundations upon which Lebanon stands: our heritage, our history, and our lived experience in defending freedom, diversity, and democracy.
Tomorrow, we shall declare our conviction together with all Lebanese communities: peace is the key to stability, prosperity, progress, and development.
We Christians have always been, and must remain, the guardians of Lebanon’s unity and the protectors of the freedom that gives meaning to our presence in this land.
Today, we stand ready to work for a just peace in the Middle East and beyond. 
Peace is our mandate and the command of reason in an age of war and turmoil.
We shall return as builders of an everlasting, just, and inclusive peace.
We shall unite our partners around the cause of peace through openness and dialogue, for it is the only path to end violence, resolve conflicts, and build lasting stability, prosperity, and development.
We shall once again be makers of peace.
We shall bring today’s adversaries to the table of reconciliation tomorrow and achieve, through understanding, the peace our people deserve.
We seek to live together in mutual respect; for each other, for our cultural and religious identities, and for individual freedom.
In a world of constant change, we strive for a peace that preserves our freedom and secures, for generations to come, the enduring values of this land: A land we belong to, love, and proudly call home.
