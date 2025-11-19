Bassil, in a message to the diaspora: Register before the official deadline, as the authorities are conspiring to deprive you of your right to vote.

A + A -

The president of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, addressed the diaspora, saying, “I am reaching out to you because I understand your confusion about whether to register for the upcoming elections and whether you will be able to vote. It saddens me to see the authorities, including all parliamentary blocs except for the Strong Lebanon bloc, conspiring to take away your right to vote. They are refusing to implement the law, even when a report exists outlining how to do so.”

Bassil, in “A Minute with Gebran,” pointed out that “When we took over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we granted you the right to vote from abroad, to have representation, and to run for office. We conducted two rounds of elections, which doubled the number of voters, and our goal is to continue this trend, aiming to double the number of voters in each round to ensure your voices are heard.”

He continued: “When they took over the ministry, they enacted a law that stripped away your right to direct representation and candidacy. When we proposed allowing you to choose between electing representatives from within the country or from the diaspora while abroad, they showed no interest. Just as they dismantled the economic ties, today they are working to eliminate your electoral rights, and this is my great concern.”

He added: “The number of registrations to vote abroad has decreased, reflecting a lack of confidence in the government and the electoral process.”

Bassil urged the diaspora not to lose faith in Lebanon, stating, “This is a phase that will pass. This government will fall, and this ministry will not endure due to its lack of prestige and respect.” He encouraged expatriates who cannot travel to Lebanon to vote, as well as those who wish to elect representatives for the diaspora, to register by the November 20 deadline to ensure they preserve their right to vote.

He concluded by stating, “Even if the effort to revoke your rights succeeds, you still have the ability to vote.” He added, “Your vote is your right, and we have taken all necessary steps to protect it. We will work even harder to secure additional rights for