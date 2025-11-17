A + A -

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) MP Gebran Bassil visited the Baalbeck–Hermel district, beginning his tour at the Our Lady of Assistance Monastery in Baalbeck.The visit began with a prayer of thanksgiving, after which Father Charbel Trad briefed Bassil on the monastery’s history.He explained that it has long served as a meeting point and shared space for both Christians and Muslims, and that it also played an important political and national role. Imam Musa al-Sadr would stop at the monastery whenever he visited the city.“During the most recent war, we sheltered many families from Baalbeck–Hermel. Even under heavy shelling, we made no distinctions, we welcomed everyone and continued holding Mass as usual,” Father Trad added.Bassil ended his visit by signing the monastery’s Gold Book.Visit to DourisBassil then arrived in Douris, where he inaugurated a new FPM office before visiting the home of Chawki Njeim for a gathering that included a traditional breakfast.“We did not come here just to open an office, but to open a new door in a region known for its integrity and pride. Today, we met in the home of a comrade of Bachir Gemayel.Yet some of his so-called comrades no longer understand what Lebanon’s full 10,452 km² represent. Anyone who accepts the idea of building walls within that territory cannot claim to be one of Bachir’s comrades,” he said.Bassil added that the region holds a significant part of Lebanon’s history, noting that Christians and Muslims had fought side by side.He said that their FPM carries a message born on this land, one that belongs to everyone and represents love, peace, and coexistence.He emphasized that if the party were to close in on itself, it would wither. However, if it opens its doors to newcomers, even at the risk of losing some supporters, it will grow through those who join, and they will also benefit from it.He added that this approach reflects the very essence of their cause and of Lebanon itself, stressing that any attempt to divide the country is unacceptable, and that anyone who abandons this land to focus solely on Mount Lebanon does not truly understand Lebanon.He added that they were not there to compete with the Resistance or deny its martyrs, but to insist on a functioning state, as Lebanon is their refuge.He noted that Syria has changed, and a new order now exists there. The Beqaa, he said, does not defend itself alone; it defends all of Lebanon.“Should the Bekaa collapse, all of Lebanon will follow.”He emphasized the importance of preserving dignity and maintaining respect and goodwill toward others, even in the midst of disagreements.“We must face reality and adapt to it, but we cannot make mistakes that threaten our existence or the integrity of Lebanon’s 10,452 km². That is why the Beqaa matters to us in its entirety,” he concluded.The event also featured remarks by Professor Chawki Njeim, Douris’ coordinator Joseph Karam, and a poem recited by Maroun Yaghi.Meeting at Our Lady of the Annunciation in ChlifaBassil then visited the town of Chlifa, where he laid a wreath at the monument honoring the fallen members of the armed forces.He then proceeded to the Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Annunciation (Greek Orthodox), where Father Ghassan Barakat welcomed him.“Today we meet under the gaze of Our Lady of the Annunciation, with our hearts lifted in prayer. Your presence among us is a sign of respect for Chlifa and the church, and we pray that this meeting becomes a point of connection for the people of the region,” the priest noted.Father Barakat presented Bassil with an icon of the Virgin Mary before he moved to the church hall to meet with the townspeople.In his speech, Bassil emphasized the importance of Baalbeck to the party. He praised its residents for their kindness and loyalty and honored all soldiers, past and present, who had been martyred or wounded.“We think of the army and retired soldiers, and we look forward to the major gathering with them on November 23 at Platea, where we will celebrate and reflect on the true meaning of independence,” he said.Bassil stressed that this region symbolizes the spirit of unity that the FPM embodies, “because the alternative is destruction and conflict.People fight to preserve their identity and their land. Today, we come to speak good words and extend a hand to everyone, so that people can live together in security and peace, not in fear. This is our message in the Middle East.”He emphasized that pursuing peace entails reaching out to others, particularly Christians, and that this does not involve blocking roads or causing disruption.“How can we survive if we do not value our people abroad? Do we only want their money, without acknowledging their identity and nationality?The diaspora deserves care, and through their contributions, they support this country. How can we deny them their electoral rights, letting narrow interests separate them from the homeland?Instead of sharing in the achievements we have accomplished for both Lebanon and the diaspora, we see them disregarded, and this weakens our society,” Bassil said, highlighting the importance of the Lebanese diaspora.Bassil emphasized that Chlifa is a peripheral and underprivileged town. Decentralization would accordingly ensure protection for this region and others without dependence on anyone, as resources are from the people and for the people, benefiting both Christians and Muslims.Lunch with Retired SoldiersBassil concluded his visit to the Beqaa by attending a lunch with retired soldiers in Zahle and its surroundings.He highlighted that the FPM emerged from the military institution itself, describing their shared experience as a reflection of the logic of a state versus the logic of no state, and an army versus a militia.He noted that while militias take on military forms during war, they continue to operate in peacetime under civil structures within the state.The event was attended by MPs Salim Aoun and Samer Al-Tawm, former Minister Gaby Layoun, FPM Vice President for Administrative Affairs Ghassan Khoury, members of the Zahle judiciary, and a large group of retired soldiers.Bassil emphasized that the party will commemorate Independence Day with a major ceremony at Platea on November 23, with participation from retired military personnel.He explained that the event aims to honor the army, recall its role and significance, and acknowledge the sacrifices made by soldiers.He said that while the state has not fully reciprocated these sacrifices, the FPM stands with them in defending their rights, and that the gathering provides an opportunity to reflect on independence together and hear their firsthand accounts of service.He stressed that these meetings allow the party to speak on behalf of the army, conveying political ideas that soldiers themselves cannot express publicly.He added that the army possesses considerable potential but lacks adequate resources, noting that while it does not lack will, it needs proper decisions and equipment to fulfill its role fully.He emphasized that the army should not be burdened beyond its capacity nor deprived of the tools necessary to defend the nation.Bassil criticized external actors who undermine the army, explaining that some lobby against providing the military institution with arms under the pretext that weapons would reach Hezbollah.He clarified that their real goal is not to integrate Hezbollah’s weapons into the army, but to weaken and destroy it.He also said that these same actors have interfered in Lebanon’s politics, including actions affecting former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, sanctions, and even the presidency, describing them as low-level operatives who write reports for foreign embassies to manipulate elections against honorable citizens.According to Bassil, these individuals aim to isolate the party and weaken Lebanon, but stressed that the country cannot be divided.He highlighted the unity of the Beqaa’s residents, noting that despite any disagreements, they stand together in critical moments, just as Christians and Muslims fought side by side to liberate the borderlands.Bassil recalled past conflicts, explaining that when the borderlands were occupied, car bombs targeted them throughout Lebanon, and when the Beqaa was under threat, missiles endangered youth nationwide.He warned that if certain groups are targeted today, others, regardless of their sect, could be next.He emphasized that freedom and dignity cannot exist under occupation.He praised the retired soldiers as embodiments of that dignity and resilience.He noted that their service continues through the movement, stating that each soldier remains committed to duty and responds whenever called upon by the party.The event also featured speeches by Zahle coordinator Elias Al-Bakhash, Nassif Al-Hajj Moussa, and Tarek Al-Saghbini.During the celebration, the oldest retired soldier, Brigadier General Jean Moussa Chamoun, and the youngest member of the disciplinary corps, Munir Al-Agha, were honored.