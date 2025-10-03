A + A -

The “Strong Lebanon” bloc held its regular meeting, chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, to discuss recent developments and issued the following statement:

1. Parliamentary Elections

What took place in Parliament, specifically the boycott of the legislative session, is a clear indication of an attempt to obstruct the upcoming parliamentary elections under the pretext of amending the existing electoral law. While the bloc acknowledges the joint decision of the Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs to set October 2 as the starting date for voter registration for Lebanese citizens residing abroad, it stresses that the government must take all remaining steps to enforce the law and ensure the elections are not delayed. The bloc reiterates that it is the duty of the Minister of Interior and Municipalities to issue all necessary decisions to guarantee the full application of the law. Strong Lebanon reaffirms its firm position that the elections must be held on schedule, without any postponement.

2. Judicial Independence

The bloc congratulates the General Manager of Casino du Liban, Roland Khoury, on his release, emphasizing that his detention was unjustified, as the charges against him were unfounded. Khoury himself stated: “I was detained without knowing why.” His release confirms that there remain independent judges with free consciences who rule according to truth and law, rather than bowing to imposed political agendas.