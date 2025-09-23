Bassil from Qartaba: Halting the Janna Dam is an Injustice Against Lebanon

A + A -

During a breakfast held in his honor in Qartaba, Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) President, MP Gebran Bassil, declared that “halting the Janna Dam is one of the injustices inflicted on Lebanon.”

Bassil noted that the project has been under study since 1954, stressing that it is not a project of the movement but a thoroughly researched national undertaking, vital for Lebanon. He explained that the dam would provide irrigation for the coast of Byblos and Metn, extending all the way to Beirut.

He elaborated: “With the Janna Dam, we are speaking of 100 million cubic meters of water. All we did was ensure that the Beirut Water Establishment could implement the project without burdening the state treasury. The cost of the dam is $255 million, of which a third has already been spent. Beyond water, the dam’s value lies in producing 100 megawatts of electricity for Byblos at a cost of only $45 million. Yet, the project was halted through procrastination, and after October 17, work came to a complete stop. The same has happened with all dams.”

Bassil accused political opponents of blocking water projects, depriving the Lebanese people of their benefits: “The party whose policy is built on opposing dams has now realized that it is impossible to secure water without them, and today seeks to complete these very projects.”

He continued: “The Beirut Water Establishment is the only institution that has achieved self-sufficiency, yet its director was dismissed. If they move forward with our projects, it’s a problem; if they do not, it’s a problem. In the end, they do nothing, and instead set up international committees to study projects without delivering results. The real issue lies in the political system and the prevailing political mindset, which prioritizes targeting us over serving the people.”

Bassil’s statements came during his tour of Qartaba, which began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial plaque for the victims of the Beirut port explosion, where he was welcomed by Qartaba’s Deputy Mayor, Engineer Elie Al-Beiruti. He then visited the local FPM office before meeting the family of martyr Joseph Roukoz.

At the Roukoz family home, Bassil discussed the Beirut port explosion case: “We sought to move the case forward because we want to uncover the truth. Innocent people paid the price, and they seek to hold us accountable for the explosion. What we want is for the families of the martyrs to know the truth, so they can find peace and so that the injustice against us can be lifted.”

Bassil also visited Qartaba’s municipal building, where he was received by Mayor Fadi Martinos, who emphasized the importance of understanding among Lebanon’s factions in order to work together for the common good. Bassil responded: “We have proven our willingness to cooperate with others, as shown by the consensus achieved in the municipality and the union. From day one, we told you we stand with you and welcome others to stand with you as well, because competition is not a mistake.”

He added: “I know there is fear of tomorrow, which is understandable. With elections approaching, what we need is awareness and responsibility. Elections will pass, but we cannot allow the country to collapse. We hope to preserve Qartaba with you and with its good people.”

Bassil’s tour also included visits to the home of retired Brigadier General Michel Karam, where he described Qartaba as “a university for all Lebanese,” the home of Charbel Karam, a martyr of the Beirut port explosion, and the home of lawyer Fadi Rouhana Sakr.