Bassil During a Tour in Jurd Baabda: “We Will Not Accept a Parliamentary Term Extension”

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, toured several villages in Baabda, accompanied by the FPM’s Vice President for Political Affairs, Martine Najem Kteily, and Vice President for Administrative Affairs, Ghassan Khoury.

He began his visit at Saint George Church in Qsaibeh, where he was briefed on the church’s history, before moving on to the Saint Veronica Giuliani Monastery. There, Sister Clara spoke about the saint’s life of piety, recalling that Veronica had witnessed Hell—not to frighten, but to warn of the need for prayer. She described the rosary as a “safety belt” that keeps the faithful close to God and emphasized the power of communion, when received in a state of grace, to protect families.

Qsaibeh

Bassil later attended a breakfast in Qsaibeh, where town coordinator Elie Naimeh and Mayor Georges Salloum welcomed him. Salloum praised Bassil and the town’s long-standing support for the FPM, calling for continued efforts to advance development.

Bassil spoke about Lebanon’s hardships, stressing that progress is possible when people unite around a shared will:

“Today, we enter a new stage in Baabda, facing new challenges.”

He recalled the FPM’s journey, noting that they resisted for 15 years without surrender and, after 2005, entered the state to secure Christian rights. Once proper representation was achieved, he explained, they no longer needed to raise the issue.

Bassil underscored that Christians must recognize their challenges, live alongside others without losing identity, and preserve their presence in the region. He warned that Syria’s experience is a cautionary tale and reaffirmed the FPM’s determination to defend Christian existence.

He also stressed that MPs cannot replace the state, but can work with it to foster development. Drawing on the progress achieved in Batroun, he urged the use of local resources to revive economies and promote tourism in towns like Qsaibeh.

Aarbaniye

In Aarbaniye, Bassil visited Our Lady of the Transition Church and met with residents. Coordinator Joe Saab and Mayor Jihad Rizkallah welcomed him. Rizkallah highlighted the town’s history, including the church’s completion in 1936, the transport station project, and sacrifices during the civil war. He called for balanced development and stronger infrastructure.

Bassil emphasized that Baabda is the “center of legitimacy” that they have always defended. He warned that Lebanon is at a critical juncture, with the FPM being targeted for its positions. He reiterated the importance of decentralization, enabling regions to manage development through their own resources.

He also voiced alarm over small arms entering from Palestinian camps and raised concerns that renewed debate on Palestinian work rights could lead to resettlement. He reaffirmed that the FPM alone firmly opposes such projects. At the close of the visit, Bassil was presented with a painting of the Virgin Mary.

Dlaiba

Bassil paid tribute to the late Ghazi Aad, head of the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared (NCMFD), by visiting his family home.

Hamana

In Hamana, Bassil toured the Monastery of Saint Anthony of the Lebanese Maronite Order, welcomed by Father Charbel Asaf, who also spoke about the monastery’s school serving over 1,000 students.

Bassil inaugurated the FPM office in Hamana before meeting with the Union of Upper Metn Municipalities, headed by Karim Sarkis. He emphasized decentralization as essential to municipal autonomy and stronger local economies. He cited completed projects such as the Qaysamani Dam and expressed hopes to expand development initiatives.

At a lunch held in his honor, Bassil said those who truly want development should advance water projects, as they did with the Qaysamani and Kawashra dams in Akkar, lamenting the halt of dam construction despite Lebanon’s natural wealth. On electricity, he recalled improvements made during the FPM’s tenure, with supply reaching up to 18 hours per day.

Bassil expressed regret over Baabda’s lack of parliamentary representation and warned that debates over expatriate voting could be exploited to postpone elections and extend parliament’s term:

“Whoever truly cares about expatriates defends their right to vote, not cancel their seats.”

He reminded that the FPM has always opposed extensions, citing its positions in 2014 and 2018, and expressed determination to reclaim the four lost seats.

Ras al-Harf

Bassil concluded his tour in Ras al-Harf at the Chateau de Cana winery. He told supporters:

“They say loyalty has become rare, but here in Baabda you prove that loyalty is alive, through your steadfast support for President Michel Aoun and the FPM.”

He acknowledged the heavy responsibility borne by the FPM, particularly while outside government, and underlined the need to raise awareness of the sacrifices made to secure rights such as access to electricity.