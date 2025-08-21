A + A -

The Political Authority of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the presidency of MP Gebran Bassil, during which it reviewed the latest political developments. The discussion focused in particular on the reactions to the Cabinet’s decision to assign the Lebanese Army the task of preparing a plan to inventory weapons.



The President of the Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, will appear on Al-Arabiya TV at 11:00 p.m. tonight to present his position on these developments. His remarks will reflect the Movement’s consistent stance, affirming Lebanon’s right to liberate its land and to resist all forms of aggression, while stressing that the State bears full responsibility for defending the nation and its people. Accordingly, the Movement reiterates that weapons must be restricted exclusively to the Lebanese Army.



In parallel, the committee presented the questions submitted by the Strong Lebanon Bloc to the government, notably regarding the failure to complete the establishment of the Jounieh–Jbeil Governorate. It also highlighted a series of parliamentary questions previously submitted to the government which have exceeded the legal deadlines without receiving a response. These include:

1. Legal violations in diplomatic transfers;

2. Certificate equivalencies;

3. The Ministry of Energy’s preparedness to confront the water shortage crisis expected during the summer and fall of 2025.