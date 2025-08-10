A + A -

The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting, presided over by MP Gebran Bassil, during which it discussed its agenda and issued the following statement:

The Council considers the fate of the resistance’s weapons to be a pressing national issue, particularly in light of Lebanon’s commitments under the ceasefire agreement, the government’s oath of office, and its ministerial statement.

The Movement reiterates its firm position that all weapons must be exclusively held by the Lebanese Army and official security institutions. Their use must be restricted to the authority of the state. The Council stresses that the resistance’s weapons should be handed over to the Army to enhance Lebanon’s defensive capabilities—not destroyed or removed from the country. Instead, they should serve to reinforce national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Council also denounces Israel’s continued arrogance, its refusal to adhere to a ceasefire, and its repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty. These actions are seen as deliberate attempts to obstruct potential solutions and provide justifications for delaying the transfer of weapons—especially in the absence of Israeli withdrawal, the cessation of attacks, and the return of prisoners.

Furthermore, the Council emphasizes that the issue of Syrian refugees must be addressed as part of a broader solution. This includes the stabilization of Lebanon’s land borders with both Israel and Syria and the full utilization of Lebanon’s natural resources—namely water, oil, and gas.

The Movement affirms that it is the responsibility of the resistance to contribute to the ultimate goal of placing all weapons under the exclusive control of the Lebanese Army—a goal that must involve all components of Lebanese society. The authority to defend Lebanon must lie solely with the state, of which Hezbollah is also a constituent part.