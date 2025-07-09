A + A -



The Political Authority of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of MP Gebran Bassil. After reviewing recent developments, it issued the following statement:

1. Israeli Aggression and National Sovereignty

As the American envoy Tom Brack received Lebanon’s official response to the U.S. list of demands, Israel continues its aggression, targeted assassinations, and violations of Lebanese sovereignty—especially in the South.

The Lebanese state must act to remove any pretext used by the enemy by asserting its responsibility to protect the land and the people. Restricting weapons to the Lebanese Army implies that the state assumes full responsibility for national defense, without marginalizing any segment of the population. The Movement reaffirms its stance that the issues of Syrian refugees and displaced persons must be addressed in parallel with the arms issue, as both are vital to Lebanon’s security and stability.

2. The Lebanese Forces’ Attack on the Presidency

The Movement strongly condemns the Lebanese Forces’ repeated attempts to undermine the constitutional powers of the President of the Republic, particularly his authority to negotiate with foreign parties. This persistent effort to weaken the presidency comes at a time when Lebanon is facing existential threats.

While the Lebanese Forces escalate their rhetoric for clear electoral gains, they continue to exploit their dual role—participating in power while posturing as an opposition. The Forces are fully embedded in the government and share responsibility for its failures in critical files such as the refugee crisis, depositor rights, the financial gap, the forensic audit, the port blast investigation, electricity, water, living conditions, and the arms issue. Their threats to resign are nothing more than populist theatrics and do not absolve them of accountability.

3. Political Targeting and the Casino du Liban File

The Movement warns against the ongoing political targeting it faces across various administrative, judicial, and appointment-related matters. In particular, it condemns the unjust treatment in the Casino du Liban case, where the current director, Roland Khoury, is being vilified despite his integrity and efforts to safeguard public funds and combat the black market.

If someone aspires to his position, let it be through proper procedures, not through character assassination. And if there are those upset by the absence of a black box in the casino and wish to reinstate it, the answer is not by attacking those who are clean and principled in its management.

4. Beirut Port Explosion: Five Years On

With the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion approaching, the Movement joins the victims’ families in demanding answers: What is the fate of the investigation? Why has no preliminary decision been issued?

The responsible authorities must be held to account for uncovering the truth, prosecuting those truly responsible, and bringing closure to this national tragedy. This includes the delivery of just compensation and the reconstruction of the port—an essential component in the revival of Lebanon’s economy.