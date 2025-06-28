A + A -

The President of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stressed that “Hezbollah’s weapons can no longer serve as a deterrent to Israel after recent developments, as the circumstances have fundamentally changed.” He affirmed that the defense of Lebanon must be the exclusive responsibility of the state and that Lebanon must establish a legitimate means of defending itself. “A serious process of handing over the weapons has yet to begin,” he said.

Bassil acknowledged the ongoing Israeli occupation and attempts to resettle Palestinians, stating: “We cannot simply submit to Israel. The weapons must come at a price and their handover must be based on mutual understanding.” He emphasized that these weapons belong to Lebanon and the Lebanese state, and insisted that dialogue must not be used as a stalling tactic. “No Lebanese has claimed victory over Hezbollah to ridicule it, but Hezbollah must recognize the need to place its military power under the custody of the state. We say this with goodwill and concern.”

He added: “We must honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate Lebanon from Israeli occupation. The resistance weapon fulfilled its duty, but missiles alone can no longer confront the age of artificial intelligence.”

In an interview on the LBC program “Jadal” with journalist Mario Abboud, Bassil described recent events in Nabatieh as an “insult” reminiscent of Israeli violations. He pointed out that while Iran lost its nuclear program but preserved its regime, Israel, on the other hand, lost its prestige. “The biggest winner in the region is the United States,” he said. “What has become clear is that without American support, Israel cannot protect itself.”

Bassil reiterated: “Weapons should not be tied to political privileges. Hezbollah itself has not said otherwise. Lebanon cannot function without any of its components, including the Shiites—just as it cannot without any other sect.”

⸻

On Government Performance, Reforms, and Displacement

Regarding the current Lebanese government, Bassil remarked that he sees no meaningful difference between it and a caretaker government, except for some appointments. He criticized the newly proposed judicial independence law, saying it is worse than previous drafts, and lamented the lack of seriousness in addressing key national files.

“Where is the financial and economic reform plan? Where is the depositors’ money?” he asked, noting that “the government only responded to one of ten questions we submitted.”

He questioned the fate of the forensic audit and laws concerning subsidy fund audits: “What has the government done with the Alvarez plan which was accomplished by the government of Hassan Diab in a short time? What message is it sending to depositors?”

Bassil criticized what he called a double standard in appointments: “Those who fought quotas violated that very logic. Security appointments remain governed by sectarian balance—nothing is passed without the Shiite duo’s approval.” He noted that two Christian officers in the Internal Security Forces Command Council were dismissed, while the Shiite officer was retained: “And yet they tell us there is no quota?”

On Syrian displacement, Bassil accused the government of ignoring Syria’s changing reality: “The regime has changed, the war has ended, and sanctions have been eased—yet the government clings to outdated narratives.” He condemned the shift from voluntary to “sustainable” return, explaining that the plan allows those who return to Syria to come back to Lebanon if they feel unsafe.

“The UNHCR wants to organize ‘exploration trips’ for Syrians at a cost of $200 million. This is complicity. Why are there still two million Syrians in Lebanon?” he asked. The current plan, he explained, allows only 24% to return under certain conditions, while 76% remain unaddressed.

“This is an abandonment of our identity. The displacement file is the most dangerous issue Lebanon faces today. What are we afraid of—the Trump administration that opposes illegal immigration?”

He concluded: “I accuse the government of appeasing the international community in this file. What is the foreign minister doing? Where are those who claim to oppose Syrian displacement?”

⸻

On the Damascus Church Bombing

Commenting on the bombing of St. Elias Church in Damascus, Bassil said it represents an attack on Syria’s diversity and freedom of belief. “The Syrian government is responsible for preventing such crimes. This isn’t just about a bombing—these are systematic violations of human dignity and Christian presence in Syria.”

He added: “I do not understand the logic behind international policy in the region, but Christians continue to pay the price. It is unacceptable for Lebanon to live next to factions like Daesh and feel secure. What we want is a humane and open Islam like that of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, Prince Tamim, the Emir of Bahrain, the Emir of Kuwait, and the Sultan of Oman.”

He stressed that the Syrian regime is caught between external expectations and internal ideological commitments: “This dual pressure is what fuels the current crisis.”

⸻

On Peace and Regional Stability

Regarding peace between Syria and Israel, Bassil said: “Lebanon is awaiting a just and comprehensive peace—we cannot remain outside such a framework.” He emphasized: “We don’t want Israeli arrogance or fragmentation among Arab states. Ahmad al-Sharaa was chosen to lead Syria because of his willingness to pursue peace.”

Asked about Syria joining the Abraham Accords, he responded: “Syria must align with Saudi Arabia’s position. Lebanon seeks an end to aggression—not resettlement. We must stand in solidarity with the broader Arab consensus.”

He emphasized that the Saudi-proposed two-state solution is now a binding Arab position: “No Arab state can ignore it, and no one should tolerate what’s happening to the Palestinians.”

⸻

On Municipal Elections

Bassil said the FPM approached the municipal elections from a community-service angle, while the Lebanese Forces treated it as a political contest. “Our results in this round are better than in 2016,” he said.

He noted that out of Lebanon’s 30 municipal unions, the FPM was involved in 20 and supported 15. “The Lebanese Forces only won the Bsharre union outright. Their so-called ‘Christian tsunami’ turned out to be a mere breeze.” He added that the Forces did not win any unions in Chouf, Aley, Akkar, or the Bekaa.

“They launched a media war of elimination and failed. In Keserwan, five parties won the union, and in Jezzine, the results are under appeal due to the unjust exclusion of a detained deputy mayor of Haidab.”

⸻

On the Casino and Electoral Law

Bassil responded to questions about the casino controversy: “The attacks began when revenues increased. No one is trying to draw us into that.”

On the forestry decree, he criticized the geographical imbalance: “You can’t send someone from Nabatieh to Zgharta and call that fair. We’re not asking for a 50-50 split, but not 90-10 either.”

He reaffirmed the importance of the 2017 electoral law: “It corrected diaspora representation with six MPs. If Lebanese abroad can vote, why strip them of representation?” He warned: “They’re trying to cancel the six diaspora seats—this would be a major crime against expatriates.”

⸻

On His Political Future

Asked about his candidacy in constituencies outside Batroun, Bassil said: “That’s a lie.” Regarding alliances with Hezbollah, he stated: “We will determine our allies based on national interest and the political landscape. No one imposes anything on us.”

He questioned: “Why is it acceptable for the Lebanese Forces to ally with Hezbollah in the Beirut municipality without criticism?”