living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

“Strong Lebanon”: We hope Lebanon will benefit from the ceasefire; the Damascus crime targets all components of Syrian society

27
JUNE
2025
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

The “Strong Lebanon” bloc held its regular meeting under the presidency of MP Gebran Bassil, discussed its agenda, and issued the following statement:
1. The bloc welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which contributes to easing tensions in the Middle East and the Arab Gulf.
The bloc notes that the final hours of the conflict posed a serious threat to the stability of several countries, particularly Qatar, nearly sparking a broader regional war.
It expresses hope that the ceasefire will bring relief that benefits Lebanon, especially as the country anticipates the return of Lebanese expatriates and visits from Arab and Gulf nationals.
2. The bloc strongly condemns the suicide bombing that took place two days ago at the St. Elias Church in the Syrian capital, an attack claimed by an extremist group identifying itself as “Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah.”
This heinous crime does not only target Christians, but all components of Syrian society. Even more concerning is the group’s threat of further attacks against Christian communities.
The bloc stresses that the Syrian state bears responsibility for ensuring the safety of its citizens, and urges the international community—particularly those supporting Syria’s stability—to take seriously the gravity of these developments.
These terrorist acts are placed before the conscience of those who consider themselves allies of the current ruling environment in Syria.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2025. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout