“Strong Lebanon”: We hope Lebanon will benefit from the ceasefire; the Damascus crime targets all components of Syrian society

The “Strong Lebanon” bloc held its regular meeting under the presidency of MP Gebran Bassil, discussed its agenda, and issued the following statement:

1. The bloc welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which contributes to easing tensions in the Middle East and the Arab Gulf.

The bloc notes that the final hours of the conflict posed a serious threat to the stability of several countries, particularly Qatar, nearly sparking a broader regional war.

It expresses hope that the ceasefire will bring relief that benefits Lebanon, especially as the country anticipates the return of Lebanese expatriates and visits from Arab and Gulf nationals.

2. The bloc strongly condemns the suicide bombing that took place two days ago at the St. Elias Church in the Syrian capital, an attack claimed by an extremist group identifying itself as “Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah.”

This heinous crime does not only target Christians, but all components of Syrian society. Even more concerning is the group’s threat of further attacks against Christian communities.

The bloc stresses that the Syrian state bears responsibility for ensuring the safety of its citizens, and urges the international community—particularly those supporting Syria’s stability—to take seriously the gravity of these developments.

These terrorist acts are placed before the conscience of those who consider themselves allies of the current ruling environment in Syria.