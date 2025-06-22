A + A -

Former Minister of Energy and MP Nada Boustany responded to recent remarks made by current Energy Minister Joe Saddi, stating the following:

First, it took you four months just to receive your files, and yet you claim that no power plant has been operational since 2010. Please update your information: the new Zouk and Jiyeh plants were added to the grid in 2017, and they are currently the most cost-efficient in operation.

Second, instead of sidestepping confrontation, open all the files—from steamships to dams and beyond. You should have addressed the real cost burden on Lebanese citizens from private generators and compared that to the cost of steamships. If you’re interested in reviewing the numbers, we’re ready to share the detailed files.

Third, were you unaware that the IFC and World Bank were the ones who prepared the term sheet? Your comment about needing them to “accompany the tender” falls flat, especially considering that the BOT term sheets have been ready for some time now.

Your Excellency, if you wish to speak about your accomplishments in public, at least base them on facts. In short, we heard nothing new, just the same old political rhetoric.