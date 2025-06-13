living cost indicators
Free Patriotic Movement: We Reject Wars—Lebanon’s National Interest Requires Its Neutrality and Non-Involvement in Conflicts

13
JUNE
2025
The Free Patriotic Movement issued the following statement:

In light of the dangerous military escalation in the region—particularly the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran—the Free Patriotic Movement expresses deep concern over the potential repercussions of this confrontation on regional security and global stability, as well as its impact on the overall situation in Lebanon.

The Movement, while firmly rejecting all forms of warfare and any violation of national sovereignty, reiterates its commitment to international law and stresses the urgent need to protect innocent civilians and shield them from the devastation of violence and conflict, regardless of its source.

The Free Patriotic Movement affirms that Lebanon must not be drawn into this conflict. It calls on all parties to work toward insulating Lebanon from any involvement or interference, in order to safeguard its supreme national interest and ensure the security and well-being of its citizens and institutions.

The Movement believes that Lebanon’s national interest lies in a steadfast commitment to a policy of neutrality, reinforcing internal unity, and preserving national stability. Lebanon must not be allowed to become a battleground for settling regional disputes.

The Movement also calls for intensified international and regional efforts to contain the escalation, to resume nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, and to pursue peaceful solutions that uphold the sovereignty of nations and protect the people of the region from further destruction and division.

