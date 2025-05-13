Bassil on Northern Municipal Election Results: We Respected the Will of the People and Chose Openness Over Exclusion

A + A -

During a press conference announcing the results of the municipal elections in the North Governorate, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, affirmed the Movement’s commitment to the people’s choices.

“We submitted to the will of the people, respected their decisions, and supported them,” he stated.

He explained: “We backed the lists that included committed candidates, supporters, or advocates of the Free Patriotic Movement. This does not mean that the Movement alone won; rather, these victories could not have been achieved without our support. We didn’t win from the people—we won with them and stood behind them in their victories.”

Bassil stressed the Movement’s inclusive approach across Lebanon:

“We rejected no one. We extended our hands to all and emphasized our commitment to openness and cooperation,” he said. “Exclusion is not our logic. Others, however, sought to isolate and eliminate us wherever they could—except in areas where our strength made that impossible. In those cases, cooperation prevailed.”

Batroun: A Model of Openness

Bassil pointed to Batroun as a prime example of political cooperation:

“There, a tripartite alliance—Kataeb, the Forces, and Harb—was formed. Despite our strength, we had no issue pursuing consensus.”

He contrasted this with Tannourine, also in Batroun district, where the Movement was excluded:

“We supported the ‘Youth for the Development of Tannourine’ list and, without a full contest, secured one-third of the votes. This reflects our presence even where we were rejected. In the city of Batroun, we succeeded in forming a consensus despite an orchestrated battle to marginalize us.”

In Bsharri, Bassil said, the exclusionary mentality extended even to internal allies:

“There, even one of their own was rejected. This shows a spirit of elimination that targets anyone outside their circle. The results spoke for themselves, with over 40% of votes supporting an oppositional approach.”

Confronting Broad Alliances in Koura, Akkar, and Beyond

Bassil noted the wide-ranging alliances formed to counter the Movement:

“In Koura, they even allied with the Nationalist Party. In Amioun, despite this, we secured 42% of the vote. Similar alliances in Akkar and other areas failed to contain us. The numbers affirm our presence across all northern districts.”

Detailed Results by District

Batroun:

• 31 municipalities total; FPM achieved success in 19 of them.

• The union includes 28 municipalities; FPM holds the largest share.

• FPM has a presence in 26 municipalities (87%).

• Victory was secured for 19 supported lists.

• Despite the alliance of all parties, the tripartite coalition cannot secure two parliamentary seats—FPM remains the dominant force.

Koura:

• While not the leading force historically, FPM regained ground.

• Success in 22 of 37 municipalities (73%).

• 17 mukhtars and 43 municipal members elected.

• Strong results in key towns like Amioun.

Akkar:

• Participation in 47 municipalities; direct involvement in 37.

• Strong presence, especially among Muslim-majority towns.

• Victories in 32 municipalities, with 21 supported lists winning.

• 89 municipal members and 35 mukhtars elected.

• FPM outperformed the second force in Akkar by threefold, especially Christian parties.

Zgharta:

• Marada is the dominant party, with FPM often allied.

• Supported 8 winning lists; 17 municipal members elected.

• Two mukhtars won; presence in 27% of contested municipalities.

Bsharri:

• Forces dominate, but FPM pursued calm engagement.

• Participation signaled objection to the prevailing local approach.

• While not the first force, FPM, along with Marada, constitutes the second and third positions.

Minieh-Danniyeh:

• FPM participated in 12 municipalities, succeeded in 10.

• 20 winning municipal members and 6 mukhtars.

• Notable wins in two non-Christian towns.

• In Tripoli, FPM was present in two municipalities and supported 34 mukhtars, 11 of whom won.

Overall Northern Performance:

Bassil concluded by summarizing the Movement’s performance in the North:

• FPM operated in 154 municipalities, achieving success in 108.

• 70 supported lists won.

• A total of 374 municipal members and 101 mukhtars were elected under or with the backing of the FPM.