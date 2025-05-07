A + A -

The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of MP Gebran Bassil. After reviewing its agenda, the Council issued the following statement:

• The Council evaluated the results of the municipal elections in the districts of Mount Lebanon, where the Movement, in collaboration with local communities, families, and allies, secured a strong presence in both municipal councils and among mukhtars, achieving multiple notable victories. This outcome marks a promising beginning for municipal governance, particularly in addressing the challenges of illegal Syrian displacement and advancing broader decentralization to foster sustainable development.

• The Council condemned the disturbing images of massacres and human rights violations emerging from Syria, which it views as an assault on the country’s diversity. It reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s unity and stability, and to the preservation of its pluralistic social fabric. The Council emphasized the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression, belief, and faith as essential pillars of peace and stability in both Syria and Lebanon.

• The Council welcomed the reversal of the decision barring UAE citizens from traveling to Lebanon, considering it a positive gesture towards strengthening fraternal relations with Arab nations. It expressed hope that similar steps will soon be taken regarding citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.