living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
polls
jobs
writers
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
12 B.I.S SARL
ARCHIVES
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Bassil on Mount Lebanon Municipal Results: We Respected Family Choices and Affirmed Our Strong Local Presence

7
MAY
2025
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, commented on the results of the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, emphasizing that the FPM’s success was the result of collaborative efforts with both the people and its allies. He underlined that the Movement had no intention of claiming exclusive credit but demonstrated it could serve as a central force in the electoral process, working hand in hand with local communities.

“We are pleased that the presidency and the government were able to conduct the municipal elections on time,” he said, noting that the FPM had participated in all six districts of the Mount Lebanon governorate.

“From the outset, we stressed that these elections were primarily about families, development, and municipal governance — while acknowledging the inevitable political dimension. That’s why we backed family-based lists and fully respected their choices. At the same time, we highlighted the displacement issue as a core political concern, and we supported municipal programs accordingly. We also reaffirmed our commitment to broader administrative decentralization,” Bassil stated during a press conference held alongside the FPM’s electoral team to present the election results.

“To empower families in making their own decisions, we offered two pathways: either we reached consensus, which we successfully did in many areas, or we supported specific lists and individual candidates. When we speak of victory, it’s not just ours — it’s a victory shared with the families. This win belongs to the people, not just the FPM,” he added.

Bassil acknowledged that the FPM provided political guidance to voters in certain areas, which in turn influenced family-based choices. “No one can deny the significant role we played or the impact we had,” he said.

He highlighted the slogan “Mina wa Fina” (“From the People, For the People”), emphasizing that municipalities are rooted in the people’s choices. “We take pride in this outcome because families embraced our candidates willingly — often without us even asking. It’s a genuine victory, one that reflects popular trust.”

Bassil further noted that the 2025 municipal elections showcased the FPM’s widespread presence in Mount Lebanon and marked an improvement over previous elections. “This proves that the FPM continues to be a dominant political and grassroots force in the region.”

FPM Vice President for Political Affairs, Martin Najm, presented a breakdown of the results:
• Jbeil: FPM present in 27 out of 31 municipalities (87% coverage), securing 74 municipal council members (25%) and 26 mayors (28.5%).
• Keserwan-Jbeil: Present in 44 of 54 municipalities (82%), winning 162 council members (29%) and 33 mayors (31.5%).
• Metn: Present in 45 of 55 municipalities (82%), with 149 council members (23%) and 46 mayors (27%).
• Baabda: Present in 31 of 32 municipalities (97%), with 102 council members (23%) and 20 mayors (28%).
• Aley: Present in 21 of 30 municipalities (70%), with 99 council members (25%) and 21 mayors (39.6%).
• Chouf: Present in 33 of 35 municipalities (94%), securing 53 council members (15%) and 13 mayors (21.3%).

In total, the FPM was present in 201 out of 236 municipalities (85%), electing 639 municipal council members (23.5%) and 159 mayors.

Bassil reiterated these figures, pointing out that 639 FPM-supported candidates won out of 2,714 total seats. He noted that this performance significantly builds on the party’s previous record, such as winning 103 mayoral seats nationwide in 2016.

Touching on specific regional dynamics, Bassil emphasized the strategic importance of the Jbeil Union of Municipalities, where the FPM successfully backed Fadi Martinos, and the Metn Union of Municipalities, where coordination with the El Murr family helped secure victory and advance a long-term development vision.

In Keserwan, however, plans were disrupted when Juan Hobeich unexpectedly withdrew, complicating the electoral strategy.

Bassil raised concerns about the lack of attention given to towns like Hadath, Kahale, and Deir el Qamar, despite the predictable outcomes in larger cities like Jbeil, Jounieh, and Jdeideh. “In Jounieh, we aimed for consensus. But with five opposing forces, we still garnered 3,000 votes — a notable result,” he said. Even in areas where the FPM didn’t achieve victory, he insisted, the groundwork was laid for long-term municipal involvement with an eye toward 2030.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bassil expressed confidence that the impact of these strategies will become even more evident to voters and political observers.

He concluded by highlighting the FPM’s wins in towns previously considered strongholds of rival parties and figures. He emphasized the vital role political parties play in society and denounced attempts to demonize them as “completely unacceptable.”

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2025. 12 B.I.S Sarl. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout