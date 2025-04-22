Bassil Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: “We Miss Him as a Defender of Lebanon and a Champion of Justice and Peace”

A + A -

The President of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, expressed his sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis in a message shared on the “X” platform. He wrote:

“To be happy means to find strength in forgiveness, hope in struggle, and security in the midst of fear.”

Bassil continued:

“With these words, Pope Francis addressed humanity just yesterday, offering his Easter message. Today, he has departed, leaving behind a legacy of love and dialogue. We miss him as a steadfast defender of Lebanon and a tireless advocate for justice and peace among nations.”