Bassil speaking in Hungary on “The Role of Christians in the Future of the Middle East”: Internal link and activists in a peace based on the Arab initiative in Beirut

The president of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, delivered a lecture organized by the Diplomatic Academy of Hungary under the title "Navigating Crossroads, which Role for the Christians in shaping the Future of the Middle East?" during his visit to Hungary on Monday, March 31, 2025, here is the full text.

It is a great honor for me to address such a distinguished audience, and I thank the organisers for inviting me to this lecture. It is always a pleasure to come to Hungary, a country where I have built solid relationships, due to my close friend Minister Peter Szijjarto, relationships founded on our shared christian and humanist values.

Today’s topic necessitates that I express our sincere gratitude to the Hungarian authorities, that have shown unstinting solidarity with Middle Eastern Christian communities, and have channelled aid to the Christian institutions in the region, and have been responsive to our concerns, due to ominous developments in the Middle east.

I. The Impasse of Alignment

We, the Free Patriotic Movement, have tried to reflect the concerns of our community, whilst working on the consolidation of the Lebanese institutions.

We have always believed that our political efficiency hinges on our independence and autonomy, in contrast with other Lebanese political parties beholden to foreign powers or to foreign agendas. FPM has often remained alone in his struggle for independence, and history has proven us right. We provided a common platform for all lebanese keen on putting an end to all foreign occupations, and more recently, under the Presidency of General Michel Aoun, we were instrumental in restoring our rights through facilitating the maritime agreement with Israel, and have also liberated our eastern land from the occupation of syrian fundamentalist groups. We, at FPM are proud of our independence, especially when we witness the sad end game of the alignment of some parties behind an axis or another. This has caused us lately new occupation of our southern lands by the Isralei forces on one hand and a new hegemony on our political national decisions on another hand.

Historical evidence shows that major players often ignore the interests of their local proxies:

Coalitions, led by regional or international powers, end up serving solely the interests of the hegemonic players.

Many Lebanese parties experienced this hard fact at their own expenses as they had suddenly nobody to turn to in time of need. Proxies should always remember that no matter ideologies or rhetorics, their patrons will always prioritize their own narrow interests to the detriment of the coalition they lead.

Patrons do not hesitate in dumping or sacrificing their local proxies: many recent examples bear witness to that in Afghanistan, the Middle east or closer to us in Europe.

Moreover, the positions adopted by proxies often contradict the long-term interest of their own countries. In Lebanon, we paid such a heavy price due to the blind alignment of some. Lives were lost in internecine wars, and generations were lost fighting for others, and hopes were shattered servicing slogans. Both Christian and Muslim communities bear a responsibility in the current predicament in our country. Our youth is emigrating en masse, as we are massively overwhelmed by more than two and a half million Syrians displaced and Palestinian refugees on our territory. We have recently faced tremendous changes, ushering in a new era.

II. In the current turbulences, what are the priorities?

Lebanon, and its dynamic Christian community more particularly, find themselves nowadays in a delicate situation. We must remain very careful to the changes that are rapidly redefining the region, its borders and its nations. Eventhough the global picture is anything but clear, we cannot afford to remain passive and in waiting mode. In the current turmoil, the best that Christians could do is to avoid being crushed by the tectonic shifts currently reshaping the Middle East. Lebanon has to navigate its way out of the storm, avoiding being dragged into new emerging coalitions to the detriment of its sovereignty and stability.

A. The three priorities of the Christians in Lebanon:

Given the current circumstances, the Christian communities in Lebanon have three main goals to pursue in our opinion:

1. Remaining faithful to their role in the lebanese political and social fabric, mainly via the preservation of the Lebanese pluralistic and democratic model of Nation State.

2. Avoiding the internal and domestic struggles, leading to the country’s collapse, through their active engagement with other communities, as Christians are a hyphen, a link, that gives its meaning to the model of “vivre ensemble” that we have erected.

3. Taking stock of the big transformation in the region, but nevertheless steadfastly keep championing democracy, human rights, freedoms of thought and speech, as well as religious dialogue, liberal economic, development and innovation.

B. Building the conditions for effective neutrality:

Neutrality in international relations is not only just a status. It is predicated on a set of internal conditions alongside external guarantors.

1. Lebanon is trying to recover after a series of high intensity crises that have seriously weakened it. The recent Israeli military aggression has resulted in loss of life, devastation, massive internal displacement and real anxiety for the future, as the occupation continues and the attacks don’t stop despite the ceasefire arrangement.

The financial crisis, coupled with a governance crisis, have severely hit our economy and fragilised even further our society, in particular the most vulnerable segments of our population.

2. Neutrality is about positioning oneself outside alignments and geopolitical confrontation. It is not easy, as it is contingent upon a change in the mindset of the population and a readiness from your neighbors to accept your neutrality and to stop meddling in your internal affairs.

Unfortunately, up till now our neighbors have played the warmongers. They didn’t manifest any interest in the stability and prosperity of Lebanon.

At the current juncture, the duty of the Lebanese Christian community is to engage responsibly on the path of the rehabilitation of the State’s institutions and towards building a robust and an accountable system. Then, only then, will Lebanese Christians be able to mitigate the risks of looming struggles between Muslim rival sects, fueled by regional powers. They have to create a counter model, to the model offered by the extremists and hardliners of the region. A counter model based on tolerance, mercy, dialogue, pragmatism and not on fanaticism, messianic fantasies and rejection and dehumanization of others.

A fully sovereign Lebanon, having healed its traumas, open to the world through its diplomacy and its diaspora and non-aligned with any of the competing blocs, is an asset for the future of the region.

III. The day after; the way forward:

Lebanese Christians had their hardliners in the past. Some were inhabited by a supremacist ethos. Like other political components in the country, they were lured into a bloody civil war and tempted to remodel the country according to their own whims and fantasies which brought mayhem to the country. They picked sides, and their experience ended up in a bloodshed. After the civil war the whole community was left with the bitter taste of defeat and despondency. Choosing sides and becoming proxies was also an option picked by other communities, at some point or another, in our contemporary history. These experiences always ended dramatically for the said communities.

Prior to its independence in 1943, Lebanon was a safe haven for a large community of Christians, fully aware of their Arab origins and proud of their Lebanese identity. This group was brought up in a pluralistic and diverse environment where different communities and sects, Muslim, Christians and Jewish lived side by side carrying the same universal values of tolerance and humanism.

The Christians in Lebanon remained anchored to their land despite military occupations. They kept adapting to realities, though never compromising on their principled positions. They never gave up working for peace, except when their political representation was hijacked by individuals abiding to foreign agendas. Christians in Lebanon are the cornerstone of the Middle East that will emerge, once the turbulences are over. They are the backbone of the rapprochement between countries and communities. Empowered in the political and administrative functioning of the country, they are the guarantors of economic free enterprise, and of the independence of the judiciary.

Tomorrow, Lebanese Christians will successfully play the role of the peace makers in the region. We will build on our heritage. We will build on the experience acquired in the edification of the pillars of diversity and democracy that support the Lebanese model. With other national communities we came to the conclusion that peace was our key to stability, prosperity, progress and development. We played a federating role in Lebanon and are ready to replicate it in the region. Peace is the path that our reason intimates us to follow, as wars and instability threaten our presence in the region.

Tomorrow, Lebanese Christians will play a central role in the establishment of a lasting peace, respectful of all, according to the arab peace plan adopted in Beirut. They will take advantage of their openness to bring all the interlocutors to agree that peace is the only way to end the current cycle of violence, otherwise the region shall regularly be confronted with the reemerging conflicts.

Tomorrow, Lebanese Christians will be the actors of a peace between civilisations and cultures, a peace that will bring today’s rivals to the same table. A peace where compromise is not about moving backwards but rather about moving towards the other.

We, Lebanese Christians, in a changing world, are eager for a peace that shall protect our identity and enable us to keep on promoting our values, for years and years ahead in the region where we belong.