The “Strong Lebanon” Bloc held its regular meeting, chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, during which it discussed its agenda and issued the following statement:

1. The situation unfolding along Lebanon’s northeastern border is a serious threat to national security and stability. This demands the highest level of political mobilization to halt the escalation and enforce the rule of law in order to safeguard Lebanon’s territory, borders, people, and economy.

2. The Bloc supports the government’s efforts to adopt a framework for public sector appointments, in line with mechanisms previously approved by earlier governments. However, the Bloc warns against adopting any mechanism that violates the constitution, particularly one that was entirely annulled by the Constitutional Council in the past.

3. The Bloc strongly condemns the ongoing daily Israeli aggression against Lebanon, as well as Prime Minister Netanyahu’s declared refusal to withdraw from the occupied positions. It also expresses deep concern over the Lebanese government’s continued failure to take a clear and firm stance on these developments and their underlying causes. Additionally, the Bloc denounces Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza, including the bombing of civilian areas, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, in blatant disregard of international and humanitarian law.